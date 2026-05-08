Castello Lukeba: United initiate talks as release clause details revealed



While strengthening in midfield is Manchester United’s priority in the summer window, they cannot afford to ignore their problems at the back.

Lisandro Martinez‘s poor injury record and his anger issues, coupled with Matthijs de Ligt’s back problem, have crippled the Red Devils’ backline this season.

Having to play without your best centre-backs was a problem Michael Carrick solved, but the caretaker head coach will know this cannot continue.

While Harry Maguire has agreed a new deal, and Ayden Heaven is showcasing what a talent the club have on their hands, it would be a mistake for United to place their trust in the options they have currently, especially as they will be expected to compete on four fronts in the next campaign.

United have identified the perfect LCB

The ideal profile of defender they should look to recruit is a left-footed centre-back and Football Transfers has claimed that is exactly what the 20-time English league champions are looking at.

In fact, they have already initiated talks with RB Leipzig’s

, who has proven to be a revelation since moving to Germany.

Only 23, the Frenchman is a monster at the back, while being equally comfortable with the ball at his feet. Just what the doctor ordered.

The France U21 international is also being courted by Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but the team from Old Trafford are leading the race at the moment.

Castello Lukeba talks initiated

The former Olympique Lyon ace has an €80 million release clause in his contract but there is a growing feeling he will be allowed to depart for less.

“Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba during the upcoming summer window, FootballTransfers has been told.

“The Red Devils are expected to be fairly active in the market this summer and we understand that Lukeba has been earmarked as the club’s primary defensive target as they look to bolster the first-team squad at Old Trafford.

“Sources have informed us that Man Utd have already initiated talks with Lukeba’s representatives and they are eager to beat a number of other top clubs to his signature amid historical interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Castello Lukeba release clause details revealed

“Lukeba’s current contract at Leipzig, which runs until 2029, is believed to include an €80 million release clause, but there is an expectation that he will be allowed to depart the Bundesliga outfit for a slightly lower fee this summer.”

This bears the hallmark of a signing being pushed by director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who was the former technical director at Leipzig.

Whether INEOS can afford such a splurge remains to be seen. But it is clear that Castello Lukeba would be a perfect fit for what the club are looking for at the moment.

Feature image Luciano Lima via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

