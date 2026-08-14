Joshua Zirkzee: Man United’s final stance on summer exit revealed



Joshua Zirkzee has been one of the brightest performers for Manchester United this pre-season.

After scoring two impressive goals and delivering several eye-catching cameos, there is a growing belief that the Dutchman should be given a chance when the Red Devils travel to face Hull City in their Premier League opener.

With Benjamin Sesko injured and Marcus Rashford keen to depart, the former Bologna ace could be Bryan Mbeumo‘s backup, at least for the opening couple of game weeks.

However, as The Athletic’s Andy Mitten explained on Talk of The Devils, United still expect the 25-year-old to leave before the window slams shut.

Joshua Zirkzee expected to leave

There are offers from several Serie A clubs, and it remains to be seen which team offers the 20-time English league champions the best deal.

“I can’t see him having a future at Manchester United. I think he trains well and he plays well in moments but I don’t think we’ve seen enough from someone who cost an awful lot of money.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 5 2 1 3 - 609' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 28' EFL Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 8' Total 26 5 2 1 4 - 645'

25/26 season stats

“He’s very popular among his teammates, but there have been several suitors from Italy. I think it’s just about who finds an agreement with Manchester United.”

Juventus are among the most advanced in the race, with The Peoples Person recently relaying that they have submitted two proposals to United for the ex-Bayern Munich ace.

United’s demands revealed

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell further added that INEOS have already informed the Bianconeri that they will not let Joshua Zirkzee leave on a simple loan or a loan which includes only an option.

They want an obligation to buy to be included in any agreement if it is a loan deal. Now, it remains to be seen if Juve can match United’s demands.

“Juventus have shown interest and I believe that there’s a possibility of a loan with an obligation. I’d be very surprised if United entered into a loan with an option again.”

Whether the move happens before the season opener or closer to deadline day will be interesting to see. The Netherlands international‘s departure will open up the possibility of United signing a backup for Sesko.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images