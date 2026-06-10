Melvine Malard: United Women star’s strike secures World Cup place

Manchester United Women had numerous players in action on Tuesday night for their respective national teams.

Melvine Malard

The French star scored and assisted last time out and once again proved her worth as she guided France to a 1-0 win over Ireland, which secured World Cup qualification.

Malard scored a stupendous acrobatic goal to give her nation the lead just before half-time.

Mared Griffiths and Safia Middleton-Patel

Middleton-Patel started in goal for Wales as they beat Czechia 3-1 to win their qualification group.

United youngster Mared Griffiths added the third to secure a vital win for the Welsh.

Hanna Lundkvist, Fridolina Rolfo, Anna Sandberg, Julia Zigiotti

Sweden had four United stars in action as they drew 2-2 with Italy.

Lundkvist’s headed effort on goal was parried onto the crossbar and into the back of the net to give the Swedes a lifeline after they were 2-0 down on 70 minutes.

Just three minutes later, Rolfo equalised. Another corner was not dealt with by the Italian defence, and the United attacker was on hand to smash in the equaliser.

Rolfo had complained previously about her game time for the national team and will hope this goal allows her to see more time on the pitch in the future.

Anna Sandberg and Julia Zigiotti were also starters for a United-themed Swedish team.

Elisabeth Terland and Lisa Naalsund

Both of United’s Norwegians started in Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria.

They helped the Scandinavian side to finish second in the qualification group behind Germany.

Maya Le Tissier and Jess Park

Two of United’s stars were in action for England as they beat Ukraine 3-0.

The Manchester United captain, Le Tissier, started at right-back and Park came on in the 65th minute of action.

The Three Lions finished second behind Spain and will need to go to the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup.

Dominique Janssen

United veteran Janssen started at centre-back as the Netherlands defeated Poland 3-1.

The result meant they finished second in the group, just behind Malard’s France.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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