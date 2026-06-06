Melvine Malard: Man United Women star steals spotlight for France

Manchester United Women had numerous players in international action throughout the course of Friday. Three United stars were called up for England’s giant matchup versus Spain in World Cup qualification.

Ella Toone

In a repeat of the Euro 2025 final and the World Cup final, Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier were left on the bench.

Ella Toone started on the right of midfield but made little impact as England were crushed 4-0 by Spain.

She was substituted after 59 minutes and replaced by Beth Mead in the England attack.

Safia Middleton-Patel

United’s second-choice keeper was called up for Welsh duty and was in the starting line-up for her nation’s 1-1 draw with Montenegro.

Mared Griffiths started on the bench, but the youngster came on in the 62nd minute and could not help her side find a winner.

Melvine Malard

United’s star Frenchwoman was critical in France’s 2-0 win over Poland.

She opened the scoring for her side early in the second half when she was played in on goal and her shot deflected into the back of the net.

Malard then played a lovely one-two with Sandy Baltimore, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Julia Zigiotti

Sweden fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Denmark in their World Cup qualification campaign.

Julia Zigiotti started in midfield and Anna Sandberg at left-back for the Swedes.

Both played 90 minutes, but Hanna Lundkvist was an unused substitute in the match.

Dominique Janssen

Janssen suffered heartbreak as the Netherlands lost 3-2 in a tight match to Ireland.

The United star scored a penalty in the 70th minute to equalise, but the Irish fought back to secure a priceless win.

Former United player Aoife Mannion was on the winning side for Ireland in an impressive victory.

Lea Schuller

United’s two strikers started against each other as Lea Schuller led the line for Germany and Elisabeth Terland did the same for Norway.

Both were substituted in the second half and neither could find the back of the net in Germany’s 2-0 win.

Lisa Naalsund also started in midfield for the Norwegians.

United Women stars will once again be in action on Tuesday for the final round of fixtures before the summer break.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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