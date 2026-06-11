Home » Ederson: Incoming United midfielder handed new role in Brazil training

Ederson: Incoming United midfielder handed new role in Brazil training

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Ederson

Manchester United may have solved two squad concerns with one signing.

United and Atalanta have reached a total agreement for the transfer of Ederson in a deal worth around £35 million, excluding add-ons.

Given that every half-decent Premier League midfielder these days comes with a £100 million price tag, the 26-year-old Brazilian, who is entering his prime, could prove to be a shrewd acquisition, similar to Senne Lammens.

Ederson handed new role in Brazil training

Ederson was initially expected to fly to England after his holidays and put pen to paper on his Manchester United contract.

However, he is now in the United States after receiving a late call-up to Brazil’s World Cup squad following an injury to Wesley.

Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to select a midfielder to replace the AS Roma right-back raised a few eyebrows at the time.

However, reports from Brazil’s training camp suggest that Ancelotti has a new role in mind for the soon-to-be United midfielder.

According to Globo Esporte, Ancelotti tested Ederson as a right-back in training on Wednesday.

A versatile option

Ederson built a reputation in Italy for his running power and is an elite ball-winner. The Atalanta man is not capable of breaking lines at will with his passing. However, his crossing is good, making him a threat out wide.

The versatile Samba star’s former Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, once said in a press conference, “In terms of physicality, regains and the timing of his runs, Ederson is definitely an extraordinary player, one cut out for teams at the very highest level.”

As such, the Italian mastermind might be onto something that could not only help the Seleção this summer but also make Michael Carrick’s life on the touchline much easier next season.

United have signed the Brazil international to potentially replace Casemiro in the middle of the park, but Diogo Dalot’s position on the right flank could also be under threat if Ederson excels in his new role.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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