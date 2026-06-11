Home » Noah Ajayi has caught Michael Carrick’s eye

Noah Ajayi has caught Michael Carrick’s eye

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Noah Ajayi


One area where Manchester United are lacking specialist options is out wide on the left.

Jadon Sancho has departed now that his contract is up, while Marcus Rashford is expected to leave despite Barcelona’s current stance.

That leaves only Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu as options for Michael Carrick. While both were successful beyond the head coach’s wildest dreams, their preferred positions lie elsewhere.

The Brazilian is a support striker, while the Dane is a wingback. And with INEOS’ full focus on revamping the team’s midfield, not too much is expected to be spent on additions out wide.

Left winger needed

This explains why Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye is off-limits, along with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig. The Red Devils have also fallen behind in the race for Afonso Moreira.

A zero-cost option could be emerging if trustworthy source Sully is to be believed. He has stated that Noah Ajayi has caught Carrick’s eye.

And for good reason. The 17-year-old was on fire last term, scoring nine times in all competitions for United’s Under-18s while also registering one assist.

The German starlet‘s ball-carrying ability, dazzling quick feet and direct style of play have impressed coaches, and it seems Carrick is ready to take a punt on the Germany Under-18 international.

Why Noah Ajayi is the perfect fit

Described as a “perfectionist“, Noah Ajayi can play all across the frontline including as a makeshift striker, even though Darren Fletcher mainly utilised him down the left.

Sully further stated that the Hamburg-born wonderkid is likely to be part of United’s pre-season squad.

“Noah Ajayi has been impressing internally with Carrick thought to be a big fan. He could be involved in preseason,” the insider wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Most observers would have thought the Carrington ace would play Under-21s football next, but who knows? If he can impress Carrick, there could be senior minutes on offer, especially if United add a left-back instead of a left winger.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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