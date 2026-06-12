Home » Mitchell van der Gaag: Former Man United assistant set to land new role

Mitchell van der Gaag: Former Man United assistant set to land new role

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Former Manchester United assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag is about to make his latest career move.

Time at United

Mitchell van der Gaag enjoyed a playing career at teams such as PSV Eindhoven, Motherwell and FC Utrecht.

He first became a manager in 2008 for Marítimo B and then took over the Portuguese team’s senior squad in 2009.

After spells at Belenenses and Ermis, he returned to the Netherlands, where he worked for PSV Eindhoven, Excelsior, NAC and finally Jong Ajax.

In June 2021, he was appointed as an assistant manager alongside Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

He joined Manchester United as part of Erik ten Hag’s team in 2022 but departed his role in the summer of 2024 after a coaching shake-up.

In May 2025, he was announced as the new manager of FC Zürich, but he only lasted five months and was sacked in October of last year.

New role

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo reports that, “Mitchell van der Gaag is close to being presented as Marítimo’s coach.”

According to the paper, “the 54-year-old Dutchman is in advanced negotiations with the club’s management and has a contract until 2028 waiting for him.”

The site also adds that, “unless there’s a change of heart, this would be the return of a club legend. Van der Gaag played for Marítimo between 2001 and 2006, even serving as captain, and it was with this club that he also began his coaching career in 2008/09, starting with the B team.”

He was made responsible for the senior team the year after and incredibly secured European qualification.

Marítimo won promotion from the second division in Portugal after winning the league last season.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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