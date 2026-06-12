Roy Keane blasts Carlos Queiroz in latest bizarre public rant

With the World Cup having got underway, all 48 teams are busy fine-tuning their squads, adjusting tactics, and trying to acclimatise to the conditions.

England finished their double-header of warm-up games with a comfortable 3-0 win against Costa Rica and will head into their first game against Croatia in good spirits, before facing Panama and Ghana in their final group fixtures.

Ghana are currently managed by former Manchester United coach Carlos Queiroz in what will be his sixth World Cup tournament as a manager, after leading Iran in the last three, following stints in charge of South Africa in 2002 and Portugal in 2010.

No love from former United captain

However, despite his pedigree on the international stage, former United skipper Roy Keane could not muster up too much goodwill for his ex-coach, who worked with the Irishman at the back end of his time at Old Trafford.

As reported by The Mirror, Keane was discussing the 73-year-old as part of ITV’s England coverage and gave a typically spiky assessment of the Portuguese coach, particularly in a managerial sense, before delivering a rather unnecessary personal jibe.

“I just hope they don’t become too defensive. One of Carlos’s biggest strengths was his defensive side of the game. Brilliant coach, huge question marks over him as a manager. I felt like he had the personality of a dead fish when I worked with him,” he said.

It is not the first time Keane has thrown strays at Queiroz, and there is clearly no love lost between the pair.

Keane is set for a punditry role throughout the World Cup and, whilst his spiky comments are part of his appeal to many, his disdain for pretty much all things connected to United is getting a little bit over the top now.

Bruno spat quashed

The fiery former captain has recently been embroiled in another unnecessary public spat with United’s current skipper Bruno Fernandes, after he broke the Premier League assist record at the back end of last season.

Keane has recently said the pair have spoken on the phone to put the issue to bed, but there is undoubtedly a running theme with his criticism toward his former employers.

Queiroz will be hoping to prove Keane and any other doubters wrong by springing a surprise, with his side tasked with getting out of the group stage and heading into the knockout phase as a dark horse to cause an upset to some of the big hitters.

No doubt there will be some more controversial one-liners from Keane throughout ITV’s broadcast of the tournament, with United players in particular braced for any stick likely to come their way.

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