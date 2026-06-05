Amad: Man United star shoots down World Cup favourites

Manchester United have had numerous players on international duty this week.

They had one last night as Amad came off the bench for the Ivory Coast versus France.

Irregular season

Amad burst into life in the 2024/2025 season but struggled to have the same impact this year.

He started the season as a wingback in Ruben Amorim’s system but moved to a winger in Michael Carrick’s formation.

Amad started the season quite well, but his form noticeably dipped after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast

The Ivorian did finish the season in better form and grabbed an assist versus Brighton & Hove Albion on the last day of the campaign.

He was subsequently called up for his nation’s World Cup squad and started on the bench for Ivory Coast in their 2-1 friendly win over France.

Amad played 45 minutes and grabbed a late goal to win the match for Les Éléphants.

He swept the ball home from a first-time cross with his right foot to secure a late lead for the African side.

It was his only shot on goal in the match, and he also completed one out of three dribble attempts.

Amad did not complete any key passes or crosses in the match but did look after the ball, making 88% of his passes.

The 23-year-old did help out defensively, though, winning four duels and recovering the ball the same number of times.

It was his sixth goal for his nation, and Ivory Coast will next be in action against Ecuador in the World Cup on 14th June.

They will also face Germany and Curaçao in their group.

What a moment for Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 Les Éléphants defeat France for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/ZLLK27zkT7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 4, 2026

Amad stats versus France

Stat Value Goals 1 Assists 0 Total shots 1 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 28 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 3 (1) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 9 Total carrying distance 65.8 m Carries 8 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 45.1 m Progressive carrying distance 28.9 m Longest progressive carry 15.9 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 14/16 (88%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 6/7 (86%) Passes in own half (acc.) 8/9 (89%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 10 (4) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Dribbled past 1

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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