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Amad: Man United star shoots down World Cup favourites

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Amad

Manchester United have had numerous players on international duty this week.

They had one last night as Amad came off the bench for the Ivory Coast versus France.

Irregular season

Amad burst into life in the 2024/2025 season but struggled to have the same impact this year.

He started the season as a wingback in Ruben Amorim’s system but moved to a winger in Michael Carrick’s formation.

Amad started the season quite well, but his form noticeably dipped after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast

The Ivorian did finish the season in better form and grabbed an assist versus Brighton & Hove Albion on the last day of the campaign.

He was subsequently called up for his nation’s World Cup squad and started on the bench for Ivory Coast in their 2-1 friendly win over France.

Amad played 45 minutes and grabbed a late goal to win the match for Les Éléphants.

He swept the ball home from a first-time cross with his right foot to secure a late lead for the African side.

It was his only shot on goal in the match, and he also completed one out of three dribble attempts.

Amad did not complete any key passes or crosses in the match but did look after the ball, making 88% of his passes.

The 23-year-old did help out defensively, though, winning four duels and recovering the ball the same number of times.

It was his sixth goal for his nation, and Ivory Coast will next be in action against Ecuador in the World Cup on 14th June.

They will also face Germany and Curaçao in their group.

Amad stats versus France

StatValue
Goals1
Assists0
Total shots1
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches28
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)3 (1)
Was fouled2
Possession lost9
Total carrying distance65.8 m
Carries8
Progressive carries2
Total progression45.1 m
Progressive carrying distance28.9 m
Longest progressive carry15.9 m
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes14/16 (88%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)6/7 (86%)
Passes in own half (acc.)8/9 (89%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)10 (4)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Dribbled past1

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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