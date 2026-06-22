The jaw-dropping sum David Beckham is set to pocket from World Cup deals



Manchester United icon David Beckham is in line for a massive payday thanks to his multiple World Cup sponsorship deals.

Global appeal

Beckham may have hung up his boots years ago, but his dominance in the endorsement world has hardly faded.

Having recently become the first British athlete to achieve billionaire status, the Inter Miami co-owner now boasts a reported combined net worth of £1.185 billion alongside his Spice Girl wife, Victoria.

Beckham earned handsomely during his playing days, with lucrative stints at United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG, and LA Galaxy.

The real game-changer, however, was his landmark move to Major League Soccer. The designated player rule delivered him a £4.9m annual fee, but the true value lay in the broader package, including personal endorsements and a percentage of all team revenue from ticket sales to sponsorships to merchandise.

When Beckham joined LA Galaxy in 2007, his contract included a heavily discounted right to purchase an MLS expansion franchise for $25m. He exercised this option in 2014, officially choosing Miami for his team. The club is now worth an estimated $1.3–$1.5b, thanks in no small part to the arrival of Lionel Messi.

World Cup winner

Beckham never managed to win the World Cup on the pitch with England, but he’s emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest winners off it, courtesy of the eye-watering fee he’s poised to collect.

The 51-year-old has starred in numerous commercials for major brands, including Lay’s, Adidas, Home Depot, McDonald’s, Bank of America and Stella Artois.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Beckham is predicted to earn around £19m from these endorsements.

Marketing Made Clear said about the United legend, “Brands work with Beckham because he is dependable and recognisable.”

Beckham made 394 appearances for United during a trophy-laden spell between 1992 and 2003.

He scored 85 goals, helping the club to win six Premier League titles, a Champions League title and two FA Cups.

Feature image Rich Storry via Getty Images

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