Jack Kingdon: Former Man United youth captain signs for new club

Former Manchester United defender Jack Kingdon has found a new club.

United career

Kingdon came through the Manchester United academy, where he captained the under-18s in a trophy-winning campaign and also played for the under-21s.

The centre-back joined Rochdale on loan and would play 16 times for the Dale before leaving Manchester United permanently last summer.

He signed for Cardiff City under-21s, where he captained the Bluebirds.

Kingdon represented the Welsh club three times, all in the EFL Trophy.

The defender has also represented Scotland at youth level, playing once for the under-20s.

Yeovil Town journey begins

Yeovil Town’s official website has reported that, “Yeovil Town Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Kingdon from Cardiff City on a one-year deal with an option of a further year.”

The site continues to read that, “Kingdon joins the Glovers having attracted interest from multiple clubs in the Football League and National League, with Yeovil winning the race for his signature.”

Yeovil describe the Carrington product as someone who is a “modern centre-back” and “comfortable” on the ball.

Welcome, Jack Kingdon! ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Kingdon from Cardiff City on a one-year deal with an option of a further year.#YTFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/Nl9kXb6mzv — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) June 17, 2026

Commenting on the move, Kingdon expressed his joy over this new chapter in his career.

The 20-year-old explained that he was feeling “excitement” and that he was “raring to go and just get playing and mee the fans” as a Yeovil player.

Commenting on why he believes the Glovers are the correct club for him, he explained, “I know they’re a big club, they used to be in the league, high up and just trying to get back up where we should be really.”

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