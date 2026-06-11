Andre Onana: Trabzonspor chief’s bold claim about Man United ace

Manchester United are expected to push for Andre Onana’s permanent departure this summer, although getting him off their books may not be easy. The finances involved in any potential deal are likely to complicate the process, especially given the Cameroonian’s struggles since arriving at Old Trafford.

Brought in to replace the outgoing David De Gea in the summer of 2023, Onana never managed to generate confidence among fans. The 30 year old’s tendency to make mistakes made him a liability and also hurt the team.

After two seasons during which Onana divided opinion among fans, United finally took a stand last summer. The English giants brought in Senne Lammens following an extensive scouting routine and offloaded the Cameroonian to Trabzonspor on loan.

The move turned out to be a masterstroke, completely transforming the Red Devils’ season and changing fans’ perception of the goalkeeping position.

United’s goalkeeping department is secure

United signed the relatively unknown Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, and he earned his debut against Sunderland at the beginning of October. At the end of a 2-0 win, which also marked the Red Devils’ first clean sheet of the season, the Belgian had announced himself to the world.

Where United fans would previously be nervous every time the opposition bombarded into the box, Lammens provided a sense of assurance. Gone were the days of set-piece liabilities, with the 23 year old dominating his area and bringing a sense of calm.

Lammens registered eight clean sheets from 33 games for United in the 2025/26 season, playing a major role in their third-place finish in the Premier League.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 32 39 8 - - 2,880' Jupiler Pro League 4 4 - - - 360' FA Cup 1 2 - - - 90' Total 37 45 8 - - 3,330'

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Lammens prevented the most goals in the Premier League last season, further highlighting his importance to the Red Devils. The Belgian is now the established name between the sticks for the Premier League giants, throwing Onana’s future in doubt.

Previous reports have suggested that Trabzonspor are eager to extend the Cameroonian’s temporary stay in Turkey, although Besiktas are plotting to hijack the move by proposing a permanent deal. Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan had previously been optimistic about Onana’s stay with the Black Sea Storm and he has now provided an update on the matter.

Onana has agreed personal terms with Trabzonspor

Speaking recently to Ajansspor, Doğan said that Trabzonspor have already offered Onana the wages he wants. He said: “I think Andre Onana will stay with the team. We’ve met his financial demands.”

“The fans like him too. He’s a decent bloke. I don’t think we’ll have any problems. I don’t think he’ll find the same level of interest in him anywhere else. So I think he’ll stay with the team.”

Once hailed as “exceptional” by former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Onana registered six clean sheets in 33 games for Trabzonspor last season, conceding 40 goals. Meanwhile, the Cameroonian conceded 150 goals for United in 102 appearances to date and is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028.

Final Thoughts

Onana is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and another loan exit will hardly suit United’s finances. The Red Devils are looking to raise funds through player sales this summer, so they are likely to prefer the Cameroonian’s permanent exit.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social