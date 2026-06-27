Chido Obi set for Bundesliga switch as Man United look to continue his development



Nine goals in 18 Premier League 2 games, four goals in five FA Youth Cup games, and one goal and two assists in three EFL Trophy appearances demonstrate that Chido Obi enjoyed a fine 2025-26 season.

He looked ready to take his game to the next level.

Yet Obi’s 2026-27 plan always looked likely to take him away from Old Trafford.

The clearest hint came from Manchester United keeping him in youth football last season, despite him making seven senior appearances in 2024-25. United’s staff felt he had been overexposed too early, with injuries also playing a major role in that decision.

Now, after an interrupted development in academy football, he ought to take the next step in his career next season.

Chido Obi tipped for Bundesliga switch

According to Football Insider, the young United striker, whom Jacek Kulig labelled a “10/10 talent”, is set to head to the Bundesliga on a season-long loan.

The UK outlet reports:

“Manchester United rising star Chido Obi has opened talks to join Bundesliga club FC Köln.

“Discussions are underway over a deal that would see Obi join the German club for the 2026-27 campaign.”

Having excelled in academy football, a loan move to the Bundesliga would give United the perfect opportunity to see how he fares at the top level.

Go, develop, return and challenge Benjamin Sesko

If all goes well, Obi could return as a more complete player, ready to deputise for Benjamin Sesko, or even push him for a starting role.

With INEOS prioritising an experienced striker signing this summer, they clearly have no intention of blocking Obi’s pathway.

At just 18, the future looks very bright indeed for Obi.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

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