Amad: Man United make clear decision on Ivorian winger’s future

Manchester United have reached a final decision on Amad’s future amid rumours of a reunion with Ruben Amorim at AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Slow Start Under Carrick

Despite Amad having been one of the best players under Ruben Amorim, the 23-year-old largely failed to replicate this form after Michael Carrick’s arrival in January.

The Ivory Coast international, who has helped his country qualify for the knockout phase of the World Cup, spent the majority of Amorim’s 14-month tenure stationed as a wing-back.

Following the Portuguese tactician’s exit, which saw his 3-4-2-1 system leave with him, Amad was redeployed in his more familiar right-wing role by Carrick.

However, this put him in direct competition with Bryan Mbeumo, whereas the pair had previously been able to play in combination under Amorim.

While Amad started on the right, with Mbeumo through the middle as a false nine, in the early period of Carrick’s interim reign, the former Atalanta star lost his place due to a series of ineffective performances.

Amad is going nowhere

With Amorim having taken charge of AC Milan earlier this month, there were reports in Italy that he could look to reunite with Amad as a new right wing-back is needed at the San Siro.

However, Fabrizio Romano reveals there is no intention at Old Trafford to sell the Ivorian – with Carrick having communicated this decision to the hierarchy.

“Let me clarify one thing. Man United have been clear with Amad Diallo – Amad is not for sale this summer,” the Italian transfer expert states on his YouTube channel.

“Manchester United will not let [him] leave the club in the summer transfer window. So if you see about Amad and English clubs, [or] Milan, or more, Man United want to continue with him. Michael Carrick has confirmed his decision to the club, so the the direction is very clear: Amad Diallo expected to stay.”

Final Thoughts

The return to the Champions League, as well as the expectation of deeper runs in the domestic cups, means there will be a significant increase in the number of matches Manchester United play next season.

It is almost a requirement for a top club competing on multiple fronts to have two quality players in every position. The fact that Carrick has Amad and Mbeumo competing on the right is the exact type of problem every manager in Europe would welcome. There will be more than enough minutes for the pair to feast, especially as Mbeumo is versatile enough to play centrally.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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