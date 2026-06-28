Mason Mount: United’s stance revealed amid Amorim interest



Despite multiple managers attempting to integrate Mason Mount into Manchester United’s plans, none have quite determined the Englishman’s optimal role.

It was a surprise to see the Red Devils splash £55 million to sign him from Chelsea back in 2023 considering his best position was just behind the striker.

At United, Bruno Fernandes occupied that role and there was no chance the England international would usurp the Portuguese superstar.

Yet, then-boss Erik ten Hag greenlit the deal, and initially, played him alongside Casemiro in midfield. It is safe to say, that experiment failed miserably.

Mason Mount has struggled since joining United

United were routinely overrun in midfield, and his injury problems exacerbated those issues even further.

Ruben Amorim seemed to be the head coach who utilised the former Chelsea ace in his best position, sacrificing the team captain in the process.

Fernandes playing in a deeper role hindered the team’s attack, and eventually, Amorim was shown the door, and in came Michael Carrick.

The current head coach has utilised the United No. 7 as a substitute and as a deep-lying playmaker, and while the 27-year-old has tried gamely, his attributes are not suited to playing in a double pivot.

Amorim keen on reunion

This is why rumours have floated that the 20-time English league champions could be ready to offload Mason Mount, with Amorim eyeing a spectacular reunion with the versatile midfielder.

However, following Manuel Ugarte’s injury and given the sheer number of matches United are set to play in next season, INEOS are in no mood to sell the Portsmouth-born ace, as revealed by The Manchester Evening News.

“There has been no contact between AC Milan and Mason Mount’s camp, despite a report from Italy claiming the Manchester United midfielder had been offered to the Italian club.

“Former United head coach Ruben Amorim was recently appointed by Milan. Amorim was a huge admirer of Mount during his time in charge at Old Trafford, but the 27-year-old is expected to stay put in Manchester.

United’s stance revealed

“Sources close to Mount were surprised to read a claim that he had been offered to Milan this weekend. Mount has been busy training in Spain with an individual coach before United’s players are called back to Carrington to report for pre-season. He is focused on getting the new campaign off to a good start.

“United’s schedule will return to normal in 2026/2027 as the club competes in four competitions – the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup – and Mount is seen as an important senior player.”

This could all be part of an elaborate ploy to up his asking price. Mason Mount is unlikely to be first choice when all the other players are fit.

Carrick remains a supporter, but given his poor injury record and massive wages, moving him on would be the ideal scenario for both parties. But if INEOS’ transfer plans suffer because of Ugarte, the No. 7 jersey holder might finally need to step up after three underwhelming seasons.

Feature image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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