Home » Juan Mata: Melbourne Victory confirm huge news involving ex-United star

Juan Mata: Melbourne Victory confirm huge news involving ex-United star

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Juan Mata


Melbourne Victory have confirmed some big news involving former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

Exciting update

The A-League side has announced that Mata has committed to taking an ownership interest in the club, together with an off-field role commencing whenever he decides to retire from professional football.

Mata is set to become a shareholder, which Victory says reflects a long-term vision for the club and the A-Leagues.

Victory have indicated that the Spaniard is still deliberating over whether to retire. In the event that he does, Mata will chair a new football committee at the club, where his extensive know-how is expected to drive significant improvements in football matters.

It’s understood that while the terms of the investment remain confidential, Mata will retain a significant, long-term minority stake.

Reactions

Mata who made 285 appearances for United, said, “Australian football has a future I genuinely believe in. From the moment I arrived at Melbourne Victory, I’ve felt the passion of this Club and the potential of the A-Leagues, and I want to be part of building what comes next – not just for a season, but for the long term.”

“I have enjoyed so much this past season on the pitch, and committing to Victory as a shareholder is the natural next step. I want to thank everyone associated with the Club and across Australian football for the way they’ve welcomed me.”

Victory Chairman, John Dovaston, remarked, “To have a player of Juan’s calibre, a World Cup winner, a Champions League winner, a Victory Medallist and of course a Johnny Warren medallist, choose to take an ownership interest in Melbourne Victory is a significant moment for this Club and for Australian football.”

“Juan is a discerning investor with stakes in elite sporting franchises around the world, and his decision to back Victory reflects real confidence in where this Club and the A-Leagues are heading.”

Victory Managing Director, Caroline Carnegie, added, “This is a new benchmark for the A-Leagues. Juan brings world-class football intelligence, a serious investor’s mindset, and a clear long-term commitment.”

“Having that combination embedded in our Club is genuinely groundbreaking for the Australian game.”

Mata contributed five goals and 13 assists for Victory in the 2025/26 season.

Featured image Daniel Pockett via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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