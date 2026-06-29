Juan Mata: Melbourne Victory confirm huge news involving ex-United star



Melbourne Victory have confirmed some big news involving former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

Exciting update

The A-League side has announced that Mata has committed to taking an ownership interest in the club, together with an off-field role commencing whenever he decides to retire from professional football.

Mata is set to become a shareholder, which Victory says reflects a long-term vision for the club and the A-Leagues.

Victory have indicated that the Spaniard is still deliberating over whether to retire. In the event that he does, Mata will chair a new football committee at the club, where his extensive know-how is expected to drive significant improvements in football matters.

It’s understood that while the terms of the investment remain confidential, Mata will retain a significant, long-term minority stake.

Reactions

Mata who made 285 appearances for United, said, “Australian football has a future I genuinely believe in. From the moment I arrived at Melbourne Victory, I’ve felt the passion of this Club and the potential of the A-Leagues, and I want to be part of building what comes next – not just for a season, but for the long term.”

“I have enjoyed so much this past season on the pitch, and committing to Victory as a shareholder is the natural next step. I want to thank everyone associated with the Club and across Australian football for the way they’ve welcomed me.”

Victory Chairman, John Dovaston, remarked, “To have a player of Juan’s calibre, a World Cup winner, a Champions League winner, a Victory Medallist and of course a Johnny Warren medallist, choose to take an ownership interest in Melbourne Victory is a significant moment for this Club and for Australian football.”

“Juan is a discerning investor with stakes in elite sporting franchises around the world, and his decision to back Victory reflects real confidence in where this Club and the A-Leagues are heading.”

Victory Managing Director, Caroline Carnegie, added, “This is a new benchmark for the A-Leagues. Juan brings world-class football intelligence, a serious investor’s mindset, and a clear long-term commitment.”

“Having that combination embedded in our Club is genuinely groundbreaking for the Australian game.”

Mata contributed five goals and 13 assists for Victory in the 2025/26 season.

Featured image Daniel Pockett via Getty Images

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