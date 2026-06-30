Noussair Mazraoui: United defender’s masterclass sees Morocco into last 16

Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui was in action as Morocco progressed to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Match

The North Africans defeated the Netherlands on penalties. The Moroccans equalised in the 91st minute when Issa Diop pulled his side level.

Mazraoui played the entire match and demonstrated his tactical flexibility by operating at left back throughout.

The defender made a stunning intervention in the 64th minute, showing strength and anticipation to beat United target Crysencio Summerville to the ball when he would have been through on goal.

It was the sort of clever defending that Manchester United fans have become accustomed to over the years from their Moroccan star.

Individual performance

The defender made an incredible 19 defensive contributions, winning four of his five tackles.

He also made an impressive 12 clearances as he helped keep the Dutch at bay for most of the game.

Mazraoui also won all five of his ground duels in a highly impressive defensive effort.

The defender was also strong in the air, winning a total of four aerial battles against the Dutch attack.

As usual, the 28-year-old highlighted his quality on the ball by completing 88% of his passes.

He also carried the ball forward twice progressively but could not complete a dribble attempt in the game.

Morocco will now face co-hosts Canada in the last 16 on Saturday, 4th July.

The match was also significant for Mazraoui as it was against the country of his birth.

Mazraoui was born in the Dutch town of Leiderdorp but represents Morocco.

Noussair Mazraoui stats vs The Netherlands

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 0.02 Defensive Contributions 19 Tackles (Won) 5 (4) Interceptions 1 Clearances 12 Blocked Shots 1 Recoveries 3 Ground Duels (Won) 5 (5) Aerial Duels (Won) 7 (4) Dribbled Past 0 Key Passes 0 Crosses (Accurate) 0 (0) Accurate Passes 68/77 (88%) Passes in Opposition Half (Acc.) 28/34 (82%) Passes in Own Half (Acc.) 40/43 (93%) Touches 101 Dribbles (Successful) 0 (0) Possession Lost 9 Total Carrying Distance 102.5 m Carries 12 Progressive Carries 2 Total Progression 72.1 m Progressive Carrying Distance 43.3 m Longest Progressive Carry 22.1 m Total Shots 0 Shots on Target 0 Shots Blocked 0

Featured image by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

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