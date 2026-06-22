Crysencio Summerville: Why United want West Ham’s electric winger

West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is becoming one of the most sought-after names on the transfer market.

Alongside Mateus Fernandes, Summerville was among the few bright spots in what was a difficult season in east London, which ultimately resulted in West Ham’s relegation.

It has been widely reported that United are determined to sign Fernandes, having made him their priority midfield target. In recent days, it has emerged that they also want to sign his teammate.

Boost for Man United as two clubs drop out of race for Crysencio Summerville

Fabrizio Romano has already reported that Manchester United “keep asking” West Ham United about Crysencio Summerville, who has two goals and an assist to his name in the World Cup.

French publication Foot Mercato claims Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Dutch winger.

However, they face stiff competition from Premier League clubs, with the likes of United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur all chasing the 24-year-old.

It is understood West Ham set a €50m (£43m) price tag at the start of the summer, but Summerville’s performances for the Netherlands in North America have seen his value increase.

Accordingly, Serie A clubs AC Milan and AS Roma are thought to be out of the race to sign Summerville. Only Premier League clubs are in a position to beat PSG to his signature.

Manchester United highly rate Crysencio Summerville

On Monday, United insider Sully also addressed Summerville’s situation.

It is claimed United see huge potential with the West Ham attacker and believe he is “someone that can explode if around better players and coaches.”

“There is definitely strong interest there, but nothing advanced, as of now,” Sully posted on RoundTable.

Crysencio Summerville Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 29 5 4 6 - 2,484' FA Cup 3 1 2 1 1 - 231' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 34 30 7 5 7 - 2,715'

The Netherlands international, who has been described as “incredible” by teammate Jean-Clair Todibo, was directly involved in 12 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for West Ham last term.

As much as the idea of Summerville marauding on the left flank is exciting to imagine, United are unlikely to bring in a new winger without finding a new club for Marcus Rashford.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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