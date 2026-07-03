Home » Man United talent Jess Anderson signs first professional deal with club

Man United talent Jess Anderson signs first professional deal with club

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Old Trafford


Manchester United have announced that Jess Anderson has signed her first professional deal, committing her foreseeable future to the club.

Anderson signs

United kicked things off today by tying down academy stars Layla Drury and Scarlett Hill to new contracts, and now Anderson has joined the party too.

Anderson has put pen to paper on fresh terms that run until the summer of 2028. United retain the option of extending her stay by an additional year.

The midfielder made the breakthrough into the first team last season after starring as captain of the Under-21s. She made two appearances for Marc Skinner’s side, both of which came as a substitute.

United hold Anderson in high esteem and their decision to tie her down on a full-time professional deal represents a clear vote of confidence in her potential.

Thrilled

The player said in a statement, “Signing my first professional contract with Manchester United is a huge honour. It has been an incredible journey so far, and I could not be more grateful to my family and all of the coaches in the Academy for supporting me throughout my development.”

“Today is an important milestone, but I’m determined to keep pushing myself and continue to learn in our special environment.”

Matt Johnson, Director of Women’s Football, remarked, “We are delighted with Jess’ development.”

“Having embraced every challenge that our Academy staff have supported her through, Jess embodies the drive and determination that young players need to succeed at Manchester United.”

“It is a really exciting time for the club as we continue to enjoy the rewards of the outstanding work taking place throughout our Academy and the long-term commitment we have made to developing homegrown talent.”

“Everyone involved should be immensely proud of the role they have played in creating pathways that enable our young players to thrive, as we continue to strengthen our Academy and establish a world leading youth development programme.”

The squad will reconvene later this month, marking the start of United’s build-up to the 2026/27 campaign.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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