Man United talent Jess Anderson signs first professional deal with club



Manchester United have announced that Jess Anderson has signed her first professional deal, committing her foreseeable future to the club.

Anderson signs

United kicked things off today by tying down academy stars Layla Drury and Scarlett Hill to new contracts, and now Anderson has joined the party too.

Anderson has put pen to paper on fresh terms that run until the summer of 2028. United retain the option of extending her stay by an additional year.

Jess's future = UNITED 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/mTluInYMmq — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 3, 2026

The midfielder made the breakthrough into the first team last season after starring as captain of the Under-21s. She made two appearances for Marc Skinner’s side, both of which came as a substitute.

United hold Anderson in high esteem and their decision to tie her down on a full-time professional deal represents a clear vote of confidence in her potential.

Thrilled

The player said in a statement, “Signing my first professional contract with Manchester United is a huge honour. It has been an incredible journey so far, and I could not be more grateful to my family and all of the coaches in the Academy for supporting me throughout my development.”

“Today is an important milestone, but I’m determined to keep pushing myself and continue to learn in our special environment.”

Matt Johnson, Director of Women’s Football, remarked, “We are delighted with Jess’ development.”

Earned, not given. Very well deserved, Jess ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/02TKRtzB97 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 3, 2026

“Having embraced every challenge that our Academy staff have supported her through, Jess embodies the drive and determination that young players need to succeed at Manchester United.”

“It is a really exciting time for the club as we continue to enjoy the rewards of the outstanding work taking place throughout our Academy and the long-term commitment we have made to developing homegrown talent.”

“Everyone involved should be immensely proud of the role they have played in creating pathways that enable our young players to thrive, as we continue to strengthen our Academy and establish a world leading youth development programme.”

The squad will reconvene later this month, marking the start of United’s build-up to the 2026/27 campaign.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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