How Man United chiefs have reacted to Kobbie Mainoo’s World Cup snub

The reaction of the Manchester United hierarchy to Thomas Tuchel’s odd treatment of Kobbie Mainoo at the World Cup has emerged.
Snubbed
As England prepare to face Mexico in the last 16, Mainoo remains the only England midfielder yet to get a taste of the action at the tournament.
His inclusion in the squad was warranted by an outstanding second half of the campaign, in which he established himself as a pivotal figure under Michael Carrick, guiding United to a third-place finish and ending their two-year exile from the Champions League.
Mainoo’s performance even saw United reward him with a new contract. Yet, for all the quality of England’s midfield trio of Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, and Jude Bellingham, Tuchel has still overlooked him, even as the team continues to struggle in that area of the pitch.
Darts sensation Luke Littler publicly demanded an explanation for Mainoo’s ongoing omission.
United legend Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt also admitted being puzzled by Tuchel’s thought process and now, the feeling within Old Trafford regarding the situation has been revealed.
United’s true feelings
Pete Hall of The i Paper writes, “There is, however, bewilderment among senior figures at Manchester United over Mainoo’s lack of game time, with even Jordan Henderson coming on ahead of him against Panama.”
Mainoo will be hoping for some minutes against Mexico and Gary Riley, a former scout who discovered him and remains close with the player and his family, is confident the midfielder is ready if called upon.
He told the news outlet, “Nothing overawes Kobbie.”
“That’s what makes him so special. It is all well and good having lots of talent, plenty do, but it is his calm temperament, and how he approaches any game the same, whether a youth match or a World Cup final, that sets him apart.”
Riley added, “He is so quiet and unassuming that he just doesn’t think about the occasion.”
“Anything is in a day’s work. He would love to play in Mexico. Thomas Tuchel has a tough decision, but if he is needed, Kobbie would be ready.”
Mexico vs. England kicks off at 11 pm on Sunday.
Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images
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1 comment
That ‘bewilderment’ only demonstrates how little ‘senior figures’ at United know about football these days. Mainoo is just 21, with O’Reilly he is the baby of the squad, and as such was always likely there much more for general experience than to actually play. Both Amorim and Carrick acknowledged previously that Mainoo still has defensive deficiencies and he lacks a yard of pace as well. Now Carrick has clearly worked with him in recent months to improve the defensive side of his game but it clearly is still lacking compared to Rice Anderson and Henderson. Furthermore, bringing Bellingham into the debate is ridiculous as it is Bellingham with 2 goals and an assist who has been essential to ensuring England’s progress so far alongside Kane. Bringing on the vast experience of Henderson to see out the last few minutes of the Congo game spoke for itself and England simply haven’t been in a situation where they could risk Mainoo because of that previously highlighted lack of mobility and defensive deficiencies at that level. This is the World Cup finals not a run of the mill International friendly and its not really surprising Mainoo hasn’t had a chance to get on in the current circumstances and I’ll be very surprised if he gets minutes against Mexico.
O’Reilly on the other hand has been forced into action because of the injuries and defensive issues England are facing behind the midfield line. Its the defensive set up that has been the real problem. Anderson, Rice and Bellingham have all shown decent form with none of them having justified being replaced by Mainoo.
All this fuss over Mainoo is unwarranted. He is not the midfield Messiah (yet) many seem to make him out to be. He still has a long way to go before he becomes the finished article and hopefully under Carrick we will see him develop into that but currently he is still very much a work in progress. Its not a surprise that he has not yet played.