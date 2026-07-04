How Man United chiefs have reacted to Kobbie Mainoo’s World Cup snub



The reaction of the Manchester United hierarchy to Thomas Tuchel’s odd treatment of Kobbie Mainoo at the World Cup has emerged.

Snubbed

As England prepare to face Mexico in the last 16, Mainoo remains the only England midfielder yet to get a taste of the action at the tournament.

His inclusion in the squad was warranted by an outstanding second half of the campaign, in which he established himself as a pivotal figure under Michael Carrick, guiding United to a third-place finish and ending their two-year exile from the Champions League.

Mainoo’s performance even saw United reward him with a new contract. Yet, for all the quality of England’s midfield trio of Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, and Jude Bellingham, Tuchel has still overlooked him, even as the team continues to struggle in that area of the pitch.

Darts sensation Luke Littler publicly demanded an explanation for Mainoo’s ongoing omission.

United legend Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt also admitted being puzzled by Tuchel’s thought process and now, the feeling within Old Trafford regarding the situation has been revealed.

United’s true feelings

Pete Hall of The i Paper writes, “There is, however, bewilderment among senior figures at Manchester United over Mainoo’s lack of game time, with even Jordan Henderson coming on ahead of him against Panama.”

Mainoo will be hoping for some minutes against Mexico and Gary Riley, a former scout who discovered him and remains close with the player and his family, is confident the midfielder is ready if called upon.

He told the news outlet, “Nothing overawes Kobbie.”

“That’s what makes him so special. It is all well and good having lots of talent, plenty do, but it is his calm temperament, and how he approaches any game the same, whether a youth match or a World Cup final, that sets him apart.”

Riley added, “He is so quiet and unassuming that he just doesn’t think about the occasion.”

“Anything is in a day’s work. He would love to play in Mexico. Thomas Tuchel has a tough decision, but if he is needed, Kobbie would be ready.”

Mexico vs. England kicks off at 11 pm on Sunday.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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