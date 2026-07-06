Ruben Amorim reveals promise he made to himself after Man United sack



Ruben Amorim has seemingly made a frank admission about his time at Manchester United, while also revealing a promise he made himself after he was dismissed.

Sacked

United fired Amorim in January, bringing an end to an extremely turbulent 14-month stint in the dugout.

He arrived to much fanfare and expectation but struggled to live up to the hype as United endured inconsistent results and performances.

In his first season in charge of the team, he attained a historic low 15th-place Premier League finish. He also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. Still, the hierarchy led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe backed him with significant funds in the summer window.

A promising start to 2025/26 raised hopes at Old Trafford, yet humbling defeats like the 3-1 Brentford reverse quickly underscored just how fragile their recovery remained. Tensions between Amorim and the top brass, especially director of football Jason Wilcox, ultimately sealed his fate at Old Trafford.

Behind-the-scenes tensions later came to light, with Amorim and Wilcox at odds over tactics and January transfer targets.”

United swapped Amorim for Michael Carrick, who secured a third-place finish and a return to the Champions League after a two-year exile. Carrick was handed the job on a permanent basis in May.

Meanwhile, Amorim was named the new AC Milan boss last month, replacing Massimiliano Allegri.

Addressing the media today, the Portuguese coach appeared to suggest that his role at United had proven too demanding, revealing that he had resolved to seek a smaller challenge following his departure from Old Trafford.

Amorim reveals personal promise

He first said in Italian, “I am really very happy to be here. It is an honour to be the coach of Milan.”

Asked why he chose Milan, he responded in English, “It is a club that is really special for me. It’s a big challenge. I promised myself, after the last one, that I’d choose a smaller challenge.”

“But I’m here, it’s even a bigger (challenge). I’m really proud to be here. I just want to work with my players, with my staff and I’m really happy to be here.”

He insisted that he is in Milan to win.

“Yes, of course. You cannot come to Milan without that mentality. I’m not naive; I know that we have a lot to do. If you are a Milan coach, you have to play to win.”

Milan, le prime immagini e parole di Amorim a Milano su @cmdotcom pic.twitter.com/tnpzAqGmBP — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) July 6, 2026

Amorim boasts the worst win rate of any United manager since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social