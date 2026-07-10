Benjamin Sesko: Man United’s plan to get star striker fit for new season

Manchester United are confident Benjamin Sesko will be fit for the new season as the 23-year-old striker steps up his recovery from injury, according to a new report.

Slovenian Sniper

After a relatively quiet start following his £74 million capture from RB Leipzig last summer, Sesko exploded into life at the turn of the year, although a change in the dugout played a more crucial role than a change in season.

Michael Carrick’s arrival to replace Ruben Amorim, who was sacked after an explosive fallout with sporting director Jason Wilcox, proved transformational for the Slovenia international.

Sesko often looked uncertain under Amorim, but this was a problem that could be applied to virtually every member of the squad during the Portuguese tactician’s tumultuous tenure, save for Bruno Fernandes.

Despite being limited to substitute appearances in the early period of Carrick’s interim tenure, Sesko scored seven times in 13 games in the second half of the campaign. But this record was achieved in just 595 minutes of football, equating to a goal every 85 minutes – the best conversion rate of any player in the Premier League.

However, this rich vein of form was curtailed after the 6’5″ frontman aggravated an existing shin injury in the 3-2 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, having been shoved off the pitch by Ibrahima Konate.

The victory secured Champions League qualification, meaning Carrick and co. were content to rest Sesko for the final three games of the season rather than risk further aggravation.

Sesko racing to be fit

With the Manchester United squad having reported to Carrington for pre-season training on Thursday morning, excluding those playing at the World Cup, Sesko was a conspicuous absentee in the pictures the club released of players on grass.

The Sun reveals there is no cause for concern, however, with United “confident [he] will be fit for the start of the next season.”

The Radeče native is understood to be engaging in an individually tailored programme as “part of his rehabilitation and he is now building up fitness to resume full training.”

With five weeks to go until the opening game on Saturday 22 against Hull City at the MKM Stadium, the expectation is for Sesko to be leading the line for Carrick.

The Red Devils face five friendlies in pre-season to get ready for the newly promoted side, including matches against Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Leeds United.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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