Man United players’ true feelings about Harry Maguire revealed

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s future was up in the air during the second half of last campaign, especially since his previous contract was due to expire this summer. However, the Englishman ended all speculation by signing on the dotted line on a new deal in April.

Maguire ended the season as one of Michael Carrick’s most important players, bringing solidity and experience to the backline as the Red Devils secured third place in the Premier League table. The 33 year old finished the campaign with two goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Harry Maguire Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 19 1 2 3 1 1,655' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - - - 90' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 11' Total 25 20 2 2 4 1 1,756'

Maguire has endured a topsy-turvy time at Old Trafford since arriving at the club as the world’s costliest defender in the summer of 2019. The Englishman was decisive under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who handed him the armband in January 2020 following Ashley Young’s departure.

Maguire remained the captain after the Norwegian’s departure, although he struggled for game time following Erik ten Hag’s arrival in the summer of 2022. The Dutchman eventually stripped the veteran defender of the armband and handed it to Bruno Fernandes before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Maguire’s redemption from the brink of exit

Maguire was deemed surplus to requirements by Ten Hag that summer, and was reportedly a step away from joining West Ham United. However, the Englishman ended up staying, determined to fight for his place in the starting XI.

Maguire was in and out of the team that season and missed the 2024 FA Cup final with a muscle injury. Nevertheless, the Englishman bounced back the following campaign, thriving as part of a back three under Ten Hag’s successor, Ruben Amorim.

Maguire struggled with injuries last campaign, but regained his mojo at the turn of the year. When United switched to a back four under Carrick, the English defender slotted in comfortably alongside Lisandro Martinez to forge a solid centre-back pairing.

Maguire was hailed as “bloody brilliant” by England legend Gary Lineker following the 3-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in January. While the former Leicester City defender no longer wears the armband, it now appears that he still commands the respect of his United team-mates.

United’s unofficial vice-captain

According to The Sun, United players consider Maguire as Bruno Fernandes’ deputy. The report states: “HARRY MAGUIRE’S remarkable turnaround at Manchester United has continued with the vice-captain status.”

“Although there is no official ranking, United players and staff now widely view Maguire as second-in-command to captain Bruno Fernandes.”

Maguire wore the armband in the shock defeat to League Two minnows Grimsby Town last season in the EFL Cup, when Fernandes was on the bench. In the absence of both players last December, Lisandro Martinez was handed the armband.

Final Thoughts

Maguire was part of Amorim’s leadership group at Old Trafford, and he remains a vital presence in the locker room under Carrick. The veteran centre-back is one of the longest-serving members of the current squad, and his experience could be invaluable for Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven in the upcoming campaign.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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