How Manchester United plan to keep JJ Gabriel’s suitors at bay

Manchester United have a rich history of developing talented young players and promoting them to their first-team squad. All signs indicate that they have another gem knocking on the door of the senior team at the moment.

JJ Gabriel has earned rave reviews with his performances for the Under-18 team last season, and is already being tipped for a great future ahead. The 15 year old attacking midfielder, who is also comfortable across the front line, has already trained with the senior side on several occasions during the last campaign.

Gabriel was a regular for the Under-18 side last season, finishing the campaign with 26 goals and four assists in 29 appearances. He was subsequently adjudged the Under-18 Premier League Player of the Season, and also won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

JJ Gabriel Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played U18 Premier League 23 22 23 3 - - 1,968' FA Youth Cup 6 6 3 1 3 - 588' Total 29 28 26 4 3 - 2,556'

The teenager has already earned admirers at clubs across the continent, but it now appears that the Premier League giants are ready to go to battle to keep hold of their rising star.

United planning academy scholarship for 2027

According to The Sun, United are determined to do everything possible to keep JJ Gabriel at the Theatre of Dreams. Wayne Rooney’s son, Kai Rooney, was among 15 academy stars who earned scholarships last week at Old Trafford scholars’ night.

Gabriel, though, missed out as he was legally ineligible due to being below the permissible age limit. However, the player remains firmly in the Red Devils’ plans, with the report stating: “Despite missing out on the night’s formalities, Gabriel remains securely tied to United under an existing schoolboy agreement that runs through 2027.”

“The next critical juncture in his United career will come in the summer 2027 when United offer him an academy scholarship and his first professional contract when he turns 17 in October 2027.”

The report also points out that Gabriel holds an Irish passport thanks to his father, which will be invaluable under the post-Brexit transfer rules. The report continues: “Gabriel qualifies for the specific Fifa exception that permits the transfer of minors between the ages of 16 and 18 within the territory of the European Union.”

Rising interest in Gabriel

The report confirms that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the top European clubs keeping a close watch on the teenager’s situation. However, United are already hatching a plan to ensure that the player’s future at the Theatre of Dreams remains secure.

The report states: “While he can’t sign a pro deal until 2027, United will likely look to secure a ‘scholarship-into-pro’ pledge when he reaches 16 to lock down his future.”

The Sun also confirms that the player could be involved in pre-season with the senior side, concluding: “United sources say the club remains determined to protect him from excessive media glare and burnout.”

Final Thoughts

Gabriel’s rise has caught the imagination of United fans, who cannot wait to catch a glimpse of him in a first-team shirt next season. However, INEOS and Carrick will have to handle the situation with utmost care to ensure that the teenager gets to realise his full potential.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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