Marcus Rashford: Spurs in lead for Man United star as new suitors emerge

Manchester United remain intent on selling Marcus Rashford this summer as a host of new clubs emerge as contenders for the 28-year-old forward, according to a report.

Roma and Napoli contacted

AS Roma Live reveals both Roma and Napoli have been “sounded out” by intermediaries to gauge their interest in Rashford.

The Italian giants are understood to “like his profile”, with both clubs on the hunt for reinforcements in their frontlines as they prepare for the Champions League next season, having finished three points adrift of each other in Serie A.

However, Rashford’s wage packet at Old Trafford – worth in excess of £300,000 a week – is far beyond their reach. “[He] isn’t a priority for the Italian clubs, given his current salary of around €8.4 million, including bonuses,” the report states.

Interestingly, Roma and Napoli have each been linked with Joshua Zirkzee as well, who looks set to return to Italy after failing to adapt to the cut and thrust of Premier League football.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is said to want to remain at Old Trafford and prove himself, but INEOS want to sell him in order to fund the signing of a more reliable striker in his place.

Spurs leading the race

Rashford is still focused on remaining an FC Barcelona player next season, after the Blaugrana opted against triggering the £26 million buy-option in his loan deal, despite the England international’s impressive record for his adopted side.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

German manager Hansi Flick is believed to want the England international to stay at the Camp Nou as well, though the recent capture of Anthony Gordon, and the ongoing negotiations for Karim Adeyemi, have virtually killed off any lingering hope of a return.

While Rashford’s wages are prohibitive for clubs in Serie A, the financial might of the Premier League offers more hope of a deal. A host of rivals, including Aston Villa and Newcastle United, have expressed interest in the Wythenshawe native.

But AS Roma Live reveals it is Tottenham Hotspur who are leading the charge. Tottenham Hotspur have made the “most concrete contact” with Rashford’s camp, with Roberto De Zerbi understood to be pushing for his arrival in North London.

However, Rashford is prioritising clubs competing in the Champions League, hence why advances were made to both Roma and Napoli. Tottenham , having come perilously close to relegation last season, are not in Europe at all, which is a significant hurdle to any move.

Another suitor the report states has opened negotiations this week is Süper Lig side Fenerbahce, while their rivals Galatasaray have also entered the race. But Rashford is not believed to be open to a switch to Türkiye at this stage of his career, preferring to remain in a top European league.

Final Thoughts

Manchester United will care little where Rashford is plying his trade next season, as long as it is not in a Manchester City or Liverpool shirt or another loan. If Tottenham are willing to meet the £40 million valuation, INEOS will bite their rivals’ hand off. The key point, however, is that it will need to be a permanent solution, not another temporary one, for Wilcox and co. to get their gnashers out.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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