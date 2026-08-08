Man United vs Paris Saint-Germain: When and where to watch

Manchester United will take on Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday afternoon UK time in a blockbuster friendly.

Pre-season so far

This will be Manchester United’s fourth match of pre-season, with a record of two wins and a loss.

They lost their opening match against Wrexham but have beaten Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid since. The double European champions will likely be United’s biggest test of the summer as they prepare for the match in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The match also has added interest as it will be the first game of the summer for captain Bruno Fernandes and new signing Youri Tielemans.

Where and when to watch the game?

United have a multitude of fans across the globe, and many of these loyal supporters will be tuning in to watch the match unfold at the Ullevi Stadium.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be shown on MUTV and will kick off at 16:00 BST.

The local time of the match in Sweden and across most of continental Europe will be 17:00 CET, with MUTV providing a global service and the match available to stream online.

In France, supporters have the possibility to watch the game on beIN SPORTS or PSG TV Premium.

The Red Devils continue to attract a key audience across the globe, and the match will be shown on FanCode at 20:30 local time in India.

United are also massive in the United States, and the game will kick off at 11:00 local Eastern time in the morning. This would also be 10:00 Central Time, 09:00 Mountain Time, and 08:00 Pacific Time.

The game can be seen on the CBS Sports network or streamed live from Fubo.

African nations have also long been loyal supporters of the club, and the game will be available on DStv channel 223 across Sub-Saharan Africa. The match will kick off at 16:00 for nations like Nigeria and Cameroon, whereas in the likes of Kenya it will be at 18:00.

The game will start in China at 23:00 at night and in Japan at 00:00. The game can be streamed from the club’s official website.

In addition, Australia will see the match start the next morning at 01:00 on Sunday 9th August.

Man United vs PSG: When and where to watch

Country/region Channel Time UK and Ireland MUTV 16:00 France beIN SPORTS 17:00 Sweden MUTV 17:00 United States CBS Sports 11:00, 10:00, 09:00, 08:00 Sub-Saharan Africa DStv channel 223 16:00, 17:00, 18:00 India FanCode 20:30 China MUTV 23:00 Japan MUTV 00:00 Australia MUTV 01:00

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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