Home » Picture: JJ Gabriel fires reaction to Michael Carrick snub vs. Rosenborg

Picture: JJ Gabriel fires reaction to Michael Carrick snub vs. Rosenborg

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of JJ Gabriel


Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel has reacted after he was overlooked for the side’s 5-0 demolition of Rosenborg in Trondheim.

United sink Rosenborg

Having suffered a 1-0 loss to Wrexham in their opening clash of pre-season, United responded in style by putting Rosenborg to the sword.

Carrick fielded a strong starting XI, with Shea Lacey and Radek Vitek the two academy selections in the team. It was Lacey who broke the deadlock, curling a sublime ball into the back of the net.

With Benjamin Sesko watching from the sidelines, Joshua Zirkzee stepped up to lead the attack. He capped his display with a sumptuous finish to make it 2-0, having carved open the Rosenborg backline with a series of skilful touches and precise execution.

Michael Carrick made wholesale personnel changes at this point, introducing several youngsters to give them a taste of the action. Gabriel and Jim Thwaites were the only outfield players not to be brought on.

Jacob Devaney extended United’s lead to 3-0, showing sharp instincts to react first and tuck away the loose ball. Jaydan Kamason then set up Harry Amass at the far post with an inviting low-driven cross, which Amass got on the end of it to tap home.

Kamason was at it again, delivering yet another assist with a superb display of creativity down the right flank to pick out Ethan Williams.

Gabriel’s reaction

There was understandable excitement when Gabriel was named in the travelling squad, with many speculating that he would finally be handed his United debut.

However, this was not to be. The 15-year-old had to be content with watching from the bench as his teammates ran riot.

However, Gabriel does not appear to have been fazed by it, judging by his reaction on social media.

In a clear message, the United wonderkid shared an image of his No. 77 shirt and the club’s kit, adding just one word as the caption: “Patience.”

Picture of JJ Gabriel's social media post

(Photo courtesy of JJ Gabriel’s Instagram)

Simon Stone of the BBC also shared an image of Gabriel posing for a picture with this very same shirt. He is seen to be in a cheerful mood.

Gabriel will certainly be hoping to play a role next Saturday when United take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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