Picture: JJ Gabriel fires reaction to Michael Carrick snub vs. Rosenborg



Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel has reacted after he was overlooked for the side’s 5-0 demolition of Rosenborg in Trondheim.

United sink Rosenborg

Having suffered a 1-0 loss to Wrexham in their opening clash of pre-season, United responded in style by putting Rosenborg to the sword.

Carrick fielded a strong starting XI, with Shea Lacey and Radek Vitek the two academy selections in the team. It was Lacey who broke the deadlock, curling a sublime ball into the back of the net.

Lovely from Lacey 👌⚽️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

With Benjamin Sesko watching from the sidelines, Joshua Zirkzee stepped up to lead the attack. He capped his display with a sumptuous finish to make it 2-0, having carved open the Rosenborg backline with a series of skilful touches and precise execution.

What. A. Goal. 😍 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Michael Carrick made wholesale personnel changes at this point, introducing several youngsters to give them a taste of the action. Gabriel and Jim Thwaites were the only outfield players not to be brought on.

Jacob Devaney extended United’s lead to 3-0, showing sharp instincts to react first and tuck away the loose ball. Jaydan Kamason then set up Harry Amass at the far post with an inviting low-driven cross, which Amass got on the end of it to tap home.

⏰ Right time 🤝 Right place 📍 Well played, JD! 🫶 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

From right-back to left-back ⚡️ Well in, Harry! 🫡 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Kamason was at it again, delivering yet another assist with a superb display of creativity down the right flank to pick out Ethan Williams.

Gabriel’s reaction

There was understandable excitement when Gabriel was named in the travelling squad, with many speculating that he would finally be handed his United debut.

However, this was not to be. The 15-year-old had to be content with watching from the bench as his teammates ran riot.

However, Gabriel does not appear to have been fazed by it, judging by his reaction on social media.

In a clear message, the United wonderkid shared an image of his No. 77 shirt and the club’s kit, adding just one word as the caption: “Patience.”

(Photo courtesy of JJ Gabriel’s Instagram)

Simon Stone of the BBC also shared an image of Gabriel posing for a picture with this very same shirt. He is seen to be in a cheerful mood.

JJ Gabriel with his first, first-team shirt. pic.twitter.com/MGhj2gGZzz — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 24, 2026

Gabriel will certainly be hoping to play a role next Saturday when United take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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