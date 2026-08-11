Man United vs Leeds: Three storylines to get your teeth into

Manchester United will face off against old rivals Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

United have played against Leeds on 115 occasions in their history.

The Red Devils have won on 50 occasions and drawn 37 times. They have also lost 27 times in history.

Here are three storylines to get your teeth into.

Historic match up

United have played in Dublin a few times over the years.

They faced off against a League of Ireland XI in August 2010, winning 7-1.

The Red Devils returned to the Aviva Stadium to face Athletic Club and drew 1-1 with a last-gasp equaliser through Facundo Pellistri.

This match will be historic as the Reds are playing at a Gaelic football ground that has rarely hosted football matches.

In fact, the last time Croke Park hosted a football match was back in 2010, when Ireland played France in World Cup qualification.

Recent success

Whilst Leeds and Manchester United have both had their moments of domination over the years, United have had more than their fair share of success in this fixture in recent years.

They have won five of their last ten games, drawing three more.

There have only been two losses: one in 2010, but also in the most recent match-up against Leeds in April.

In fact, United did not defeat Leeds last season, as they also drew 1-1 at Elland Road in what would turn out to be Ruben Amorim’s final match.

Karl Darlow

United’s goalkeeper signing has not yet featured for the Red Devils in spite of signing in mid-July.

Injury has kept him from featuring in previous squads, but he is currently in the squad that travelled to Ireland.

Senne Lammens has also travelled but missed the match against Paris Saint-Germain owing to illness, meaning Darlow may be in line to make his debut this Wednesday.

Interestingly, it would pit him against his former side, a team he played 24 matches for last season.

Man United fixture history vs Leeds

Games played Man United wins Draws Leeds wins 115 50 38 27

Featured image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

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