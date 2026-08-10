Home » Marcus Rashford: Man United’s latest action shines light on star’s future

Marcus Rashford: Man United’s latest action shines light on star’s future

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United travelled to Ireland yesterday to continue their pre-season preparations.

The Red Devils have faced Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain so far.

They will soon play rivals Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Fuller squad

As pre-season has progressed, more and more first-team stars have returned from their holidays following the World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui all made their first appearances of pre-season on Saturday. Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo also flew into Dublin with the rest of the squad on Sunday.

Rashford

This time last year, not many people would have predicted this scenario.

After securing a loan move to FC Barcelona with an option to buy at a very reasonable fee, it seemed he was destined to stay in Catalonia. What’s more, after 28 goals and assists, it seemed inevitable he would continue at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona surprisingly refused to make the deal permanent and Rashford has failed to secure a move away from the club.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is reportedly satisfied with reintegrating the winger back into the squad.

Were United to receive an enticing bid from a top team, there is still the possibility Rashford will be sold, but for the meantime, it seems he is more likely to stay at the club this season.

A good indication of that was not only his arrival in Dublin with the first-team squad, but also the fact he has been assigned a new number.

Last season, Matheus Cunha took his number 10 shirt and Rashford has been offered a new one.

Fabrizio Romano reported that, “Manchester United decide to give Marcus Rashford new squad number as message to trust him and include as part of the team.”

He also claimed that he understands, “Rashford will wear number 14 shirt and now travelling with the team.”

Romano also added that “unless top European club bid arrives, he can stay.”

It is the same number that he wore for FC Barcelona last season and perhaps highlights the importance of his role in the squad next season.

Wednesday’s match may come too early for Rashford to play in, but intriguingly, he stands a good chance of featuring against Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
LaLiga3218893-1,762'
UEFA Champions League11554--579'
Copa del Rey4311--249'
Supercopa20----32'
Total492614143-2,622'

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Super Cup NI: Manchester United end sensational week...

Janina Leitzig: Man United Women secure second signing...

Tielemans is a good signing for United but...

Man United deliver exciting update for Women’s Under-21s

Bruno Guimaraes: Fresh twist leaves Newcastle sweating over...

Elliot Anderson: Man City lodge new improved bid...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.