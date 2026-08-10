Marcus Rashford: Man United’s latest action shines light on star’s future

Manchester United travelled to Ireland yesterday to continue their pre-season preparations.

The Red Devils have faced Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain so far.

They will soon play rivals Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Fuller squad

As pre-season has progressed, more and more first-team stars have returned from their holidays following the World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui all made their first appearances of pre-season on Saturday. Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo also flew into Dublin with the rest of the squad on Sunday.

Rashford

This time last year, not many people would have predicted this scenario.

After securing a loan move to FC Barcelona with an option to buy at a very reasonable fee, it seemed he was destined to stay in Catalonia. What’s more, after 28 goals and assists, it seemed inevitable he would continue at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona surprisingly refused to make the deal permanent and Rashford has failed to secure a move away from the club.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is reportedly satisfied with reintegrating the winger back into the squad.

Were United to receive an enticing bid from a top team, there is still the possibility Rashford will be sold, but for the meantime, it seems he is more likely to stay at the club this season.

A good indication of that was not only his arrival in Dublin with the first-team squad, but also the fact he has been assigned a new number.

Last season, Matheus Cunha took his number 10 shirt and Rashford has been offered a new one.

Fabrizio Romano reported that, “Manchester United decide to give Marcus Rashford new squad number as message to trust him and include as part of the team.”

He also claimed that he understands, “Rashford will wear number 14 shirt and now travelling with the team.”

Romano also added that “unless top European club bid arrives, he can stay.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United decide to give Marcus Rashford new squad number as message to trust him and include as part of the team. Understand Rashford will wear number 14 shirt and now travelling with the team 1️⃣4️⃣ Unless top European club bid arrives, he can stay. pic.twitter.com/r5tQAu5PiD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2026

It is the same number that he wore for FC Barcelona last season and perhaps highlights the importance of his role in the squad next season.

Wednesday’s match may come too early for Rashford to play in, but intriguingly, he stands a good chance of featuring against Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social