Toby Collyer: Man United exit draws closer as West Brom make their move



West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made a move to sign Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer.

Uncertain future

Despite United being on the hunt for a third midfield signing after the acquisitions of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, it’s believed they are still prepared to let Collyer leave.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month relayed that United informed Collyer that he is free to leave before the close of the window.

In common with several of United’s homegrown prospects, Collyer has progressed beyond the academy environment and now stands at a critical juncture, with regular first-team involvement not assured, notwithstanding the club’s Champions League participation.

United are also looking to generate revenue, and because Collyer is a product of the club’s academy, his sale would be recorded as pure profit under financial regulations.

A loan spell at West Brom in the first half of last season failed to deliver for the Englishman, with injuries disrupting his form and limiting his game time. A January move to Hull City offered a fresh start but the same physical problems followed him, and his struggles persisted.

Collyer has looked positive in pre-season, which bodes well for him.

According to Sky Sports, West Brom are keen on a reunion, this time on a permanent deal.

Collyer update

Sky Sports journalist Danyal Khan wrote on X, “West Brom have approached Manchester United over a potential move for Toby Collyer.”

“West Brom exploring permanent move for the 22-year-old midfielder.”

“Collyer spent first half of 25/26 on loan at the Hawthorns but a calf injury cut his time at the club short.”

🚨 West Brom have approached #mufc over a potential move for Toby Collyer.#wba exploring permanent move for the 22-year-old midfielder. Collyer spent first half of 25/26 on loan at the Hawthorns but a calf injury cut his time at the club short. w/ @SkySportsLyall,… pic.twitter.com/kGZO6Rd5GS — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) August 17, 2026

Should Collyer leave, United’s need for a midfielder will only heighten, with the club set to open their Premier League campaign this weekend against Hull.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a credible news outlet.

✅ It has previously been reported that Man United are prepared to let Collyer leave.

✅ Collyer is known to be keen on regular first-team minutes.

⚠️ No talk of a bid or anything concrete beyond an approach.

TPP View

We believe that West Brom are indeed keen on Collyer but it’s still to early to call whether he will be headed there permanently.

Feature image George Wood via Getty Images