Man United make huge Toby Collyer transfer call



Manchester United have reportedly reached a major decision on the future of midfielder Toby Collyer.

Transfer uncertainty

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were delaying a decision on Collyer’s future until later in the summer.

Heading into the ongoing window, United prioritised midfield reinforcements. With Casemiro gone and Manuel Ugarte sidelined with an ACL injury sustained during the World Cup, this need has only become more urgent.

The Red Devils have already secured the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively. Santos continues to impress in pre-season while Tielemans just joined training at Carrington as he looks to hit the ground running under Michael Carrick.

United are believed to be on the hunt for a third midfield signing, which could spell trouble for Collyer’s bid to truly break through into the first team. Collyer endured two difficult loan spells last term at West Brom and Hull City. Injuries prevented him from nailing down a consistent run of games and performances.

It’s believed that the England youth international considers himself ready for regular Premier League football, whether that’s at United or elsewhere. Now, Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun has revealed United’s position on Collyer.

Collyer update

Luckhurst claims, “Toby Collyer has been told he can leave Manchester United permanently this summer.”

“Championship clubs have expressed interest in signing the former Brighton academy prospect, who is under contract at United until next year.”

“Collyer has been overtaken by Tyler Fletcher in the United midfield pecking order while the club want to bring in a specialist defensive midfielder.”

A telling sign, Collyer was left out of the United squad that came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 over the weekend. He instead played for the Under-21s as they fell to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Altrincham Town on Friday.

More academy exits

Collyer could be followed out of the exit door by Dan Gore, who is also likely to leave permanently, according to The Sun.

Like Collyer, Gore also spent last season away from the club on loan, albeit at Rotherham United. Fitness problems have similarly dogged his early development.

Luckhurst further notes that Jacob Devaney and Chido Obi could also be on the move, but likely on loan.

Featured image Vasili Mihai-Antonio via Getty Images

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