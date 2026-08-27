Manchester United’s Iliman Ndiaye hopes hit by late Man City development



Manchester United’s hopes of signing Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye are facing a threat from Manchester City, a new report has indicated.

United want Ndiaye

With less than a week left before the close of the summer window, United are scouring the market for late opportunities as they seek to bolster the ranks for Michael Carrick.

United recently confirmed the signing of Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion. Baleba’s arrival marks the end of United’s midfield rebuild, so attention is now fully on other areas, including the attacking department.

Joshua Zirkzee remains a candidate to exit amidst interest in his services from Fiorentina. If the Dutchman leaves, he will almost certainly need to be replaced. This is where the likes of Ndiaye come in.

Ndiaye may not fit the same mould as Zirkzee, but he is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s biggest attacking threats. Crucially, his arrival would offer greater flexibility, enabling the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to push further up the pitch and support Sesko.

Much of the speculation around Ndiaye had tied his arrival to Rashford’s future. Rashford appears set to remain at Old Trafford, yet Zirkzee’s possible exit may yet breathe new life into the pursuit.

Ndiaye netted six goals and provided an additional three assists in 32 Premier League appearances last term.

The Senegal international was the subject of a strong push from Al-Hilal, who were prepared to go big to secure his signature. He ultimately turned them down, however, preferring to remain in Europe.

Now, talkSPORT journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook report that Ndiaye is wanted by City.

Ndiaye latest

Jacobs wrote on X regarding the United target, “BREAKING: Manchester City are showing an interest in Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye.”

“Everton value Ndiaye at around £80m.”

“Ndiaye also a name considered by Arsenal, whose dream target remains Julian Alvarez.”

🚨 BREAKING: Manchester City are showing an interest in Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye. Everton value Ndiaye at around £80m. Ndiaye also a name considered by #AFC, whose dream target remains Julian Alvarez. 🤝 @alex_crook pic.twitter.com/36wmnbtXAQ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 26, 2026

If United are genuine in their pursuit of Ndiaye, they may have little time to waste, lest another club steal a march on them.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by journalists with a reliable Manchester United track record.

✅ Ndiaye’s future has indeed been the subject of intense speculation this summer.

✅ Man City and Arsenal are both known to be on the hunt for attacking reinforcements before the close of the window.

TPP View

We believe that Man City’s interest in Man United target Iliman Ndiaye is real, but nothing is advanced yet.

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