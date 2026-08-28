Andre Onana: Man United keeper spectacularly crashes out of Europe in disastrous match

Manchester United are in the process of organising numerous loan moves for the upcoming season.

Loan moves

The Red Devils have already sent Altay Bayindir on loan to Celta Vigo, and Jacob Devaney has headed out to Hibernian on loan.

Sekou Kone is continuing at Lausanne-Sport, and Dan Gore appears to be on his way to Luton Town on a temporary basis.

Joshua Zirkzee also seems to be heading out the door, as it has been reliably reported that Fiorentina are closing in on a deal for the Dutch forward.

Andre Onana’s future was resolved early in the summer, as he is continuing with Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan.

European exit

Onana will not be playing European football this season, as his side crashed out 0-5 to Ferencvárosi TC on aggregate in the Europa League playoff.

Callum O’Dowda was left free at the back post and headed in the Hungarian side’s opener, with Onana standing no chance.

Onana made a couple of routine saves before he could do little to stop Marius Corbu’s curling effort into the top corner.

He also failed to keep out Yousi Bamidele’s penalty after 59 minutes and conceded his fourth goal when a snapshot from outside the box rifled into the bottom corner.

Onana also picked up a yellow card in a bad-tempered game, as the Turkish side lost two men to red cards in the match.

The Cameroonian keeper and Trabzonspor will now have to pick themselves up and dust themselves down ahead of the rest of the league season.

They are back in action this coming Monday when they face Amed SK in the league.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images