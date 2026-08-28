Home » Bruno Fernandes: Man United ace shares cheeky message about Sporting return

Bruno Fernandes: Man United ace shares cheeky message about Sporting return

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Dorgu

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes will face his former club Sporting for the first time this season since leaving them in 2020. The Red Devils are set to feature in the Champions League this season after finishing third in the Premier League last campaign.

Competing in the new format of the tournament for the first time, the English giants will play eight games in the league stages as they attempt to secure passage into the knockouts. Among their opponents in Europe this season will be Bayern Munich, who they will face at home, while they will also lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium.

United also have away games against Villarreal and Como, while they will host AS Roma, RB Leipzig and Sabah at home. Another highly anticipated tie will be their trip to the Jose Alvalade Stadium to face Sporting.

That, of course, will pit Bruno Fernandes against his former club, and the United skipper has now made a cheeky reference to the tie.

Fernandes jokes about Sporting return

One of Fernandes’ friends recently tagged him in an old photo taken at Sporting’s home ground during his time with the club. Fernandes shared the picture, with the caption: “You’re going to give me a real hard time this time.”

While fans will wonder if the Portuguese is referring to a hostile reception from Sporting fans, it is likely to be a little bit of banter between two friends. Fernandes was a popular figure during his time with the Portuguese club, registering 63 goals and 50 assists in 137 appearances.

The 31 year old won the Taca de Portugal and Taca da Liga during his two-and-a-half years at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. His performances, meanwhile, prompted United to come calling in January 2020, and a deal was done for a reported £67 million fee.

The transfer hugely benefitted Sporting, who were able to use the funds to rebuild the squad. However, many will argue that it was United who got the better deal, especially since Fernandes has been indispensable for the club since his arrival.

The best signing in the post-Fergie era?

United have made some pretty controversial decisions in the transfer market ever since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down from the hot seat at Old Trafford in the summer of 2013. However, it is safe to say that they got it right with Fernandes.

The Portuguese won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in 2020, around six months after his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams. That he has picked up four more so far tells everything one needs to know about the player’s influence at the club.

Fernandes has since registered 107 goals and 108 assists in 328 appearances in all competitions, missing just six games through injury! He was handed the armband in the summer of 2023 but has arguably been leading from the front ever since first walking through the door.

Last season, the Portuguese broke the record for the most assists in a Premier League season, setting up 21 goals in the league. He subsequently won the Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Player of the Year and the PFA Player of the Year awards.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League35359215-3,068'
FA Cup11-1--90'
EFL Cup10----45'
Total37369225-3,203'

Source: Transfermarkt.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes has entered the final year of his contract and his future remains subject to speculation. However, recent reports suggest that United are already working to tie him down to a new deal, and fans will hope INEOS can get a deal across the line soon.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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