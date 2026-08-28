Toby Collyer advised against leaving Man United for Premier League suitors



Manchester United are considering moving academy stars on in an effort to generate pure profit before re-entering the transfer market.

The most prominent names available include Harry Amass and Toby Collyer, with the midfielder attracting interest from both Premier League and Championship clubs.

Hull City, who beat the Red Devils last week, are eyeing a move for the 22-year-old, while West Bromwich Albion are also in the hunt.

The Red Devils have set a ridiculously low asking price, something the Tigers will have little trouble in meeting.

Hull hoping to convince Toby Collyer

They feel the lure of top-flight football will be enough to convince Toby Collyer to ditch Old Trafford for the MKM Stadium.

The Sun have an interesting update on this. They have claimed that advisers have informed the Carrington graduate against rejoining Hull, the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

That is because the former Brighton & Hove Albion starlet is likely to be only a squad player under Sergej Jakirović.

A move down to the Championship will guarantee him regular minutes. The 20-time English league champions have already informed Toby Collyer that he is free to leave.

Toby Collyer warned against joining Hull

“HULL CITY face a battle to convince Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer to rejoin them.

“Hull are interested in a permanent deal after signing Collyer on loan in January. But well-placed sources say there are doubts over whether Collyer should return to Humberside.

“Advisers have questioned the wisdom of Collyer moving to a club where he would be a squad player. A move to the Championship has been suggested as better for Collyer’s development.”

INEOS are likely to include a hefty sell-on clause in any deal involving Toby Collyer, a tactic they have used to great effect in recent history.

The sales of Mason Greenwood and Alejandro Garnacho have proved quite fruitful for INEOS.

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