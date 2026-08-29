David Beckham looks to buy football club that will put him right in the heart of European football

Manchester United legend David Beckham could be adding to his impressive business repertoire.

Man United career

Beckham played 394 times for the club, scoring 85 goals.

He won a plethora of trophies, including numerous Premier League titles, FA Cups, and the Champions League in 1999.

Beckham left the club in 2003 after falling out with the manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and went on to play four seasons at Real Madrid.

He also had spells at LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain before retiring in 2013.

The United legend also captained his country and played for England a hugely impressive 115 times.

Off the pitch success

Beckham has turned himself into an incredible businessman over the last decade or so and is the owner of English club Salford City.

Nonetheless, his biggest achievement is being the owner of MLS side Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi plays and former United star Casemiro now plays his football.

Beckham is also the UK’s first sportsperson billionaire, according to the Times Rich list.

Nantes links

According to French outlet Le Parisien, it appears Beckham may be in the process of expanding his football empire.

The paper reports, “David Beckham, who already owns Inter Miami, may be interested in acquiring FC Nantes. Former English national soccer team player David Beckham is reportedly part of a group of investors looking to acquire FC Nantes.”

The site also adds, “even if this remains, for now, just a rumor or a fantasy—and the negotiation process is likely to be long and delicate—Beckham’s potential arrival would be good news for the image and popularity of the Nantes club and the French league.”

The French side are currently bottom of the league with three losses from their opening three matches.

David Beckham career stats

Club Appearances Goals Years Active Man United 394 85 1992-2003 Preston North End (loan) 5 2 1994-1995 Real Madrid 159 20 2003-2007 LA Galaxy 124 20 2007-2012 AC Milan (loan) 33 2 2008-2010 PSG 14 0 2012-2013

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