United still have chance to make shrewd left-back signing with CL winning defender available on free transfer

Manchester United scrambled for a left-back in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

On Tuesday, it emerged that United explored the possibility of signing Manchester City full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and tested their luck once again for Alejandro Balde. Ultimately, the Red Devils walked away as they had no interest in a permanent move for either.

It has been widely suggested that United did not invest in a high-profile left-back to keep the path clear for Lewis Hall, who could be targeted next summer after Newcastle United refused to open the exit door this time around.

As such, for the first time in seven years, United did not make a deadline day signing, much to the disappointment of many fans.

United believe they have many versatile options to play out wide on the flank in the event of Luke Shaw‘s absence. However, the fact of the matter is that INEOS have let Michael Carrick head into a challenging season with Shaw, 31, as the only specialised senior left-back at his disposal.

United cannot agree a deal with any club following the close of the window on Tuesday, but they still have the option to dabble in the free agents market and give Carrick something to work with. Late in August, The Telegraph reported that United would ideally like a full-back who could also cover at centre-back, which would give Carrick options across his back line.

Lo and behold, there is still a player available on the market who arguably remains the most versatile star at elite level.

Why Manchester United should sign David Alaba

David Alaba bid farewell to Real Madrid at the end of last season after five years in the Spanish capital. The Austrian joined Los Blancos on a free transfer in 2021 after 11 years at Bayern Munich.

At the time, that was seen as a real coup for Real, given Alaba was regarded as one of the best defenders in Europe. At 34, his transfer is not going to grab similar headlines, but he could still offer a lot of what made him an incredible success in Germany and led to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alaba is known for his exceptional technical ability and positional intelligence. He is calm in possession and solid in duels, and has the leadership qualities to keep things quiet and organised at the back.

The Austria international has raised eyebrows with his performances as a central midfielder, number 10, and winger, but for the most part of his decorated career, he has played either as a left-back or central defender, the two areas United wanted to address with one stone late in the window.

It must be noted that during his last three seasons at Real, Alaba struggled with injuries and could only feature in 32 La Liga matches. This may explain why Europe’s biggest clubs did not line up for his signature as a free agent.

However, United are not looking for a starter; they need someone to cover for Shaw on the flank and for Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the defence. The veteran left-footed defender could be an excellent option for both of these roles.

Alaba is coming off the back of a resilient World Cup campaign with Austria, captaining his country to the round of 32. He made four appearances and got himself an assist in North America.

The Vienna native has been an important part of the dressing room, a leader figure, wherever he has been, and is one of the few players to win the Champions League trophy with two different clubs.

Alaba’s experience and winning pedigree should further appeal to United, who are returning to Europe’s premier competition after a gap of two years. There genuinely seems little downside to signing a player of his calibre on a one-year deal.

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