Every Man United player to score at a World Cup

Manchester United have a fantastic history, and that incredible past extends to representation at the FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils have had numerous players score goals at the tournament over the years, and Lisandro Martinez joined them as he scored in Argentina’s 3-2 victory over a valiant Cape Verde.

Matheus Cunha and Amad also scored their first ever World Cup goals in the 2026 edition of the glamorous tournament. Here is a complete list of all the players who were under contract at Manchester United when they scored their World Cup goals.

Every United player to score at a World Cup

Name Nation Year of 1st goal Bobby Charlton England 1966 Bryan Robson England 1982 Norman Whiteside Northern Ireland 1986 Jesper Olsen Denmark 1986 David Beckham England 1998 Diego Forlan Uruguay 2002 Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands 2006 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2006 Park Ji-Sung South Korea 2006 Javier Hernandez Mexico 2010 Wayne Rooney England 2014 Robin van Persie Netherlands 2014 Marouane Fellaini Belgium 2018 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 2018 Marcus Rashford England 2022 Casemiro Brazil 2022 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2022 Matheus Cunha Brazil 2026 Amad Ivory Coast 2026 Lisandro Martinez Argentina 2026

1) Bobby Charlton

The World Cup winner and Ballon d’Or victor of 1966 scored a fine strike versus Mexico as his side went on to win the trophy.

2) Bryan Robson

Captain marvel grabbed a goal after just 27 seconds as England defeated France 3-1 in their opening group game in Bilbao.

3) Norman Whiteside

He is still the record holder as the youngest player to play at a World Cup in 1982 at just 17 years old, and he grabbed his first World Cup strike against Algeria in a 1-1 draw for Northern Ireland at Mexico 1986.

4) Jesper Olsen

Olsen scored an incredible four goals for Denmark in the 1986 World Cup, with the first a penalty against Spain in the last 16.

5) David Beckham

The United academy product’s 1998 World Cup would go on to be remembered for darker reasons, but his first goal came against Colombia when he arrowed in a trademark spectacular free kick.

6) Diego Forlan

Forlan’s true World Cup highlights would be in 2010 when his side reached the semi-finals and he won the Golden Boot. Nonetheless, he scored as a United player in 2002 with a memorable strike versus Senegal.

7) Ruud van Nistelrooy

It is somewhat surprising that such a great striker only scored one World Cup goal, but this came for Van Nistelrooy just before he left United when he scored against the Ivory Coast in 2006.

8) Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star is still firing in the goals as he has three to his name at the time of writing for Portugal in 2026, but he opened his World Cup account 20 years ago against Iran in Germany.

9) Park Ji-Sung

The South Korean was more famous for his pressing and tackling than goal scoring, but he did fire in goals in three separate World Cups. His first came in 2002, but his first as a United player was in 2006.

10) Javier Hernandez

The Mexican signed for United in May 2010, and he celebrated his transfer with a fine finish for Mexico against France at the World Cup of that year.

11) Wayne Rooney

Incredibly, in spite of all he achieved for United and England, he did not score his first goal until the 2014 World Cup, when he fired in against Uruguay.

12) Robin van Persie

Van Persie’s first goal as a United player in a World Cup came in incredible circumstances, when he scored a spectacular diving header as the Netherlands took the reigning champions Spain apart 5-1 in 2014.

13) Marouane Fellaini

The Belgian had his fair share of critics during his career, but he netted for his nation at the 2018 World Cup in a stunning comeback win over Japan.

14) Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku is his nation’s all-time top scorer and has bagged two strikes in this World Cup. He scored as a United player in the 2018 edition and found the net a total of four times in the tournament.

15) Marcus Rashford

Rashford scored a stunning free kick against Wales in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to mark his first ever World Cup strike. He would go on to score 30 goals for United that season.

16) Casemiro

Casemiro opened his World Cup account as a United player with a stunning strike versus Switzerland.

17) Bruno Fernandes

The United captain has not really delivered for his nation as he regularly does for United, but he found the net against Uruguay in 2022 in Qatar.

18) Matheus Cunha

Cunha had an incredible first season at Old Trafford and has continued this form, as he grabbed a brace versus Haiti to score his first ever World Cup goals.

19) Amad

The Ivorian did not have the easiest of seasons, but scored his first ever World Cup strike for the Ivory Coast as he grabbed a late winner against Ecuador.

20) Lisandro Martinez

Martinez scored a wonderful curling effort to give Argentina a 2-1 lead in their last 32 encounter versus Cape Verde.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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