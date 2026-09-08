6’2″ defensive titan close to making first appearance under Carrick will transform United’s defence

Manchester United find themselves in a tricky spot, and depending on where one wants to focus, there are plenty of reasons to be both hopeful and pessimistic at the same time about Michael Carrick’s project.

United have looked composed, full of creative ideas and decisive in possession, and capable of disrupting and opening up low blocks. Bruno Fernandes has started the season strongly, Youri Tielemans has quickly settled into his role, and Kobbie Mainoo continues to get better with each passing game.

However, without the ball, the Red Devils have been disjointed, especially at the back. It is only the second time in the last 50 years that United have conceded two or more goals in each of their first three league games of a season, alongside the 2020–21 campaign.

Conceding six goals to two newly promoted sides and Everton should certainly worry Carrick, who might quickly find himself under scrutiny if a few more results go against his side, irrespective of the impressive work going forward.

Carrick and Steve Holland will have to find most of the solutions on the training ground itself, given INEOS have left them with no defensive reinforcements, but there is one player who could prove to be like a new signing.

Matthijs de Ligt nearing first match under Michael Carrick

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are increasingly confident about Matthijs de Ligt’s recovery and are planning for the defender to become available to Carrick following the international break.

The former Bayern Munich central defender has not played for United since November last year, when he featured in a 2–1 win over Crystal Palace.

At the time, the Netherlands international was enjoying a promising run of form and had played every single minute for United in the Premier League. However, he ended up missing the remainder of the season and is yet to play under Carrick.

Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly been dealing with a troublesome back injury, which ultimately required surgery in May. It is understood his recovery has gone well and he is now back on the training pitch. There is optimism within United that he can return to first-team contention soon.

How Matthijs de Ligt could stabilise Manchester United’s defence

It would be easier to say both of Everton’s goals on Sunday were wonderful strikes and shift our focus onto the next game, but Tyrique George and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were handed opportunities to rattle the United net due to a lack of communication and clarity from the visitors.

Luke Shaw was left to defend a massive space in the box on his own against George. Patrick Dorgu should have provided support out wide, but he was ball-focused and was accordingly pulled into the crowd in the middle.

Dorgu did something similar in the dying minutes. Instead of supporting the full-back, he chased the ball and tried to aimlessly press the Everton keeper.

These examples are not intended to criticise Dorgu’s defensive acumen (although this might explain why Carrick does not trust him to play as a left-back), but rather to highlight how incoherent and disjointed United’s defence was when Everton put them under pressure.

These are the situations in which one would expect the club’s experienced defenders to step up and organise the defence, but both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have not managed to do so. Martinez, in particular, has always been reckless and without the ball.

And this is where De Ligt could come in and make a massive difference to Carrick’s setup.

Having captained Ajax at 18, and played for Juventus and Bayern Munich, the 27-year-old already boasts extensive experience at elite level and should be entering his peak.

Before his injury last season, the Dutchman led the way for aerial duels won and interceptions among defenders at the club. A strong tackler, the 6’2″ defensive titan is aggressive and quick to mark his man. In possession, the Ajax academy product is calculated.

“I’m 26 now and I’m entering the best years of my career, both physically and mentally,” De Ligt told Dutch outlet NOS.

Carrick would hope De Ligt’s spirits are still high after another challenging year, because as far as physical traits and leadership are concerned, he is arguably the best central defender at the club and has everything in his locker to steady the ship at Old Trafford.

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