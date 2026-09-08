Home » Lewis Hall blow is all the motivation Man United need to move for Olympic silver medallist

Lewis Hall blow is all the motivation Man United need to move for Olympic silver medallist

Newcastle United star’s contract update should force INEOS into Adrien Truffert move

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Mbeumo and Adrien Truffert


If it were up to Manchester United, Lewis Hall would have made the switch from St James’ Park to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils’ desire to bolster their left-back options was well known.

With Champions League football back, and therefore more games to be played, United could not simply expect Luke Shaw to play every game as he did last season.

Lewis Hall pursuit

Fortunately, United knew that, which is why they looked at signing Hall, who emerged at the top of their left-back wishlist.

However, a move for Hall proved tricky, as INEOS remained reluctant to push through a big-money swoop for the former Chelsea man after splashing around £150 million in their midfield rebuild. He stayed at St James’ Park, but the suggestion was that the club would revisit the transfer, much like Carlos Baleba‘s case. Indeed, United ultimately not signing a left-back all but confirmed as much.

Hall decides Newcastle future

Yet while fans waited to see whether the twenty-time English champions would revisit this transfer, some interesting claims have emerged.

As per Ben Jacobs, “Lewis Hall set to sign a new Newcastle United contract after reaching an agreement with the club.

“Hall understood to be impressed by new manager Matthias Jaissle, and extension talks have accelerated over the past few weeks.”

If wise, INEOS need to move on from Hall. Had he genuinely wanted to keep his hopes of an Old Trafford switch alive, he should never have agreed to a new deal with the Magpies. Committing to fresh terms was always going to make it harder for him to be priced away from St James’ Park.

Fortunately, Hall is not the only quality left-back on United’s radar.

The Truffert transfer option

A recent report suggested Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert has emerged as an option.

The full-back, who picked up a silver medal with France at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has proved a massive hit in the Premier League.

Dubbed a “manager’s dream” by the Guardian, given how he leads by example, Truffert reportedly “trains how he plays.”

Coming across as an energetic, front-footed left-back who combines high-intensity pressing with relentless overlapping runs down the flank, Truffert is precisely what Carrick wants from his left-back, as was clear against Everton.

Unfortunately, a move for Hall keeps proving trickier. Still, Truffert should now be a real option for INEOS as they look to sign a reliable left-back to compete with Shaw, and eventually replace the Englishman.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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