Home » Malick Thiaw: Man United and Liverpool make transfer call on Newcastle star

Malick Thiaw: Man United and Liverpool make transfer call on Newcastle star

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Malick Thiaw


Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in signing Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw.

Defensive weakness

United passed up the chance to bolster their defensive ranks during the summer window and it appears like that may have been a massive mistake on their part.

In their opening three games of the 2026/27 Premier League season, United have conceded two goals in each. This is just the second time this has happened over the past 50 years.

Opponents have found it all too easy to carve open United’s defence and create chances at will. Much was made of United’s need for a left-back, but it appears a centre-back should have been on the list too.

Their form aside, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have shown they cannot be relied upon to remain fit over the course of an entire season. Then there is Matthijs de Ligt, who has not featured for several months as he recovers from a back injury that required surgery.

United have Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro in their ranks but the pair still need an experienced hand next to them.

According to CaughtOffside, United are admirers of Thiaw.

Thiaw interest

The news outlet claims that United and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Thiaw ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Thiaw has impressed since his 2025 move from AC Milan to Newcastle, showcasing remarkable physicality, intelligent reading of the game and technical ability. Unsurprisingly, United are among the clubs monitoring his situation.

CaughtOffside say, “Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool and Man United have been monitoring Thiaw’s performances, although no formal negotiations or direct talks have taken place.”

On Newcastle’s stance, the report explains, “Newcastle, however, have no intention of selling. Thiaw is contracted until 2029 and would reportedly command around £65m-£70m, despite a market valuation closer to €45m.”

United are next in action on Thursday when they kickstart their Champions League campaign against Sabah.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 6/10
Why?

✅ The player fits Man United’s tactical and age profile.
✅ It’s clear that Man United are planning to reinforce their defence in upcoming windows.
⚠️ Information from this source requires corroboration from more reputable journalists and outlets.

TPP view
We believe Man United are indeed exploring defensive additions but whether Thiaw features on their list is too early to say.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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