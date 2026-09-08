Malick Thiaw: Man United and Liverpool make transfer call on Newcastle star



Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in signing Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw.

Defensive weakness

United passed up the chance to bolster their defensive ranks during the summer window and it appears like that may have been a massive mistake on their part.

In their opening three games of the 2026/27 Premier League season, United have conceded two goals in each. This is just the second time this has happened over the past 50 years.

Opponents have found it all too easy to carve open United’s defence and create chances at will. Much was made of United’s need for a left-back, but it appears a centre-back should have been on the list too.

Their form aside, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have shown they cannot be relied upon to remain fit over the course of an entire season. Then there is Matthijs de Ligt, who has not featured for several months as he recovers from a back injury that required surgery.

United have Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro in their ranks but the pair still need an experienced hand next to them.

According to CaughtOffside, United are admirers of Thiaw.

Thiaw interest

The news outlet claims that United and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Thiaw ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Thiaw has impressed since his 2025 move from AC Milan to Newcastle, showcasing remarkable physicality, intelligent reading of the game and technical ability. Unsurprisingly, United are among the clubs monitoring his situation.

CaughtOffside say, “Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool and Man United have been monitoring Thiaw’s performances, although no formal negotiations or direct talks have taken place.”

On Newcastle’s stance, the report explains, “Newcastle, however, have no intention of selling. Thiaw is contracted until 2029 and would reportedly command around £65m-£70m, despite a market valuation closer to €45m.”

United are next in action on Thursday when they kickstart their Champions League campaign against Sabah.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ The player fits Man United’s tactical and age profile.

✅ It’s clear that Man United are planning to reinforce their defence in upcoming windows.

⚠️ Information from this source requires corroboration from more reputable journalists and outlets.

TPP view

We believe Man United are indeed exploring defensive additions but whether Thiaw features on their list is too early to say.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images