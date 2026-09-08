Home » Manchester United take major step towards construction of new stadium

Manchester United take major step towards construction of new stadium

The club has officially appointed Foster + Partners as the architects of the project

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Old Trafford


Manchester United have officially reached a major decision on the construction of their new stadium.

Ambitious project

United are currently in the process of doing the background work for the construction of their new 100,000-seater stadium, which will be the largest in the UK.

The Red Devils have spent the last 115 years at Old Trafford, which currently seats around 74,000 spectators. United will continue playing at their iconic home while the new stadium is being built.

United’s plans for the new stadium include an umbrella-style design that will soak up solar energy and collect rainwater. It’s expected to take five years to build.

The design also features three masts that will make it visible from 40km away.

The club announced in July the proposed site for the new stadium—located approximately 350 metres north-west of the current Old Trafford. The new stadium is at the heart of the regeneration of the Trafford Wharfside area, the area around the club’s current home

The project will create a year-round hub for sports and entertainment, while also delivering thousands of new homes, improved public transport connections, and better infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

Now, the Daily Mail have confirmed that United have taken another big leap forward.

Major decision confirmed

According to the newspaper, Foster + Partners have officially been appointed as the architects for United’s new £2billion stadium project.

Lord Foster, who is a close friend of United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been at the forefront of the process throughout.

The Daily Mail explain, “Sources have confirmed the appointment of Foster + Partners after the club gave an update to the fans’ forum, saying ‘the focus now shifts to the design phase of the new stadium in partnership with Foster + Partners.”

Responding to questions over why an open tendering method was not used, United maintained that a ‘formal process’ for appointing the architect was already in motion

This process has now come to a close.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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