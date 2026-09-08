Manchester United take major step towards construction of new stadium



Manchester United have officially reached a major decision on the construction of their new stadium.

Ambitious project

United are currently in the process of doing the background work for the construction of their new 100,000-seater stadium, which will be the largest in the UK.

The Red Devils have spent the last 115 years at Old Trafford, which currently seats around 74,000 spectators. United will continue playing at their iconic home while the new stadium is being built.

United’s plans for the new stadium include an umbrella-style design that will soak up solar energy and collect rainwater. It’s expected to take five years to build.

The design also features three masts that will make it visible from 40km away.

Manchester United has plans to build a 100,000-seat stadium, the biggest in the UK. The club has now officially secured the land for the $2.6 billion stadium, which it hopes to have ready for the 2030-31 season. pic.twitter.com/YJVzqmwjF2 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 22, 2026

The club announced in July the proposed site for the new stadium—located approximately 350 metres north-west of the current Old Trafford. The new stadium is at the heart of the regeneration of the Trafford Wharfside area, the area around the club’s current home

The project will create a year-round hub for sports and entertainment, while also delivering thousands of new homes, improved public transport connections, and better infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

Now, the Daily Mail have confirmed that United have taken another big leap forward.

Major decision confirmed

According to the newspaper, Foster + Partners have officially been appointed as the architects for United’s new £2billion stadium project.

Lord Foster, who is a close friend of United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been at the forefront of the process throughout.

The Daily Mail explain, “Sources have confirmed the appointment of Foster + Partners after the club gave an update to the fans’ forum, saying ‘the focus now shifts to the design phase of the new stadium in partnership with Foster + Partners.”

Responding to questions over why an open tendering method was not used, United maintained that a ‘formal process’ for appointing the architect was already in motion

This process has now come to a close.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images