Man United’s new Old Trafford plans face potential setback

Manchester United’s plans for a new Old Trafford could be facing a major stumbling block, with events in the city potentially threatening to derail the project. INEOS have worked tirelessly to get the plans underway, with the aim of building the greatest stadium in the world within a 2035 deadline.

However, as with any venture of this scale, multiple issues need to be resolved before the plans can turn into reality. Funding has been a major talking point with the new Old Trafford.

Mayor change could hinder progress

The current mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has thrown his weight behind the project. However, there may be a twist up ahead, with the 56-year-old politician in line for a new role. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Burnham is running in the Makerfield by-election, which takes place in a week and could result in a damaging change of plans for the new stadium.

The Times report that a new mayor could withdraw the approval for funding or deny the compulsory purchase of land, which would naturally leave INEOS with a major headache. It is said United are “confident” of working with a potential new mayor, but given Burnham’s unwavering support, they might have a tougher time getting whoever is elected on board.

The expected 100,000-seater stadium will have a huge impact not just on United but on the city as a whole, and will need the buy-in from whichever political party is involved should Burnham move on.

What the parties have said

A spokesperson for Reform UK outlined their stance on the plans recently and claimed they will be looking at the details closely to ensure the project is right for the people of Manchester.

“Any future Reform UK mayor of Greater Manchester would continue to support this important redevelopment programme for Old Trafford. However, we would undertake a review of the project to ensure that the objectives and timelines are deliverable and that it has the right balance of public and private funding.

It’s important that the project is not just a commercial success but should also bring benefits to Old Trafford and the wider Greater Manchester region,” they said. The Liberal Democrats delivered a similar statement before taking a swipe at Burnham’s overall outlook and plans for the city.

“We need clarity on the mix of private investment versus public capital expenditure. Is this project going to suck in all of Trafford council’s cap ex [capital expenditure] focus over the next half-decade? We will not allow public resources to be drained; we need to know exactly what the private sector is kicking in.”

“Trafford is one of the most expensive places to live in the North. Developments touted by Andy Burnham have repeatedly failed to deliver truly affordable homes, often doing the exact opposite. We will not accept a continuation of the developer free-for-all synonymous with Burnham’s ‘Manchesterism’.”

There is no doubt United will be hoping Burnham stays put and can continue the programme without this unwanted disruption that could throw their plans out of the water.

As stated, INEOS will find out the results of the Makerfield by-election in a week’s time and will be keeping their ears well and truly to the ground on further developments should Burnham take on the new role.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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