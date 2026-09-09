Man United fan group announces major protest plans ahead of Sunday’s derby



A Manchester United fan group, The 1958, have urged fans to show up in great numbers to protest against the club’s plans to cut down on ticketing touts in the summer.

Controversial decision

United are set to host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday for their first Manchester derby of the campaign.

Despite the magnitude of the fixture, a group of angry fans are still planning to voice their discontent. In August, United explained that an independently contracted company had uncovered significant and organised touting after investigating account activity.

The result was that several lifelong fans found themselves facing the threat of having their tickets revoked.

United subsequently apologised for the way the process played out, conceding that a more cautious approach could have been taken.

Protest plans

The 1958 have asked fans to gather outside The Bishop Blaize pub near Old Trafford in a show of unity from 3pm.

A statement reads, “Manchester United supporter groups are being called upon to all stand together following reports of bans and season ticket sanctions without clear and compelling evidence always being presented.”

“For generations, match-going Reds have given their time, money and loyalty to Manchester United, home and away. That loyalty deserves to be treated with respect. This is not about one group or one individual. It is about how Manchester United treats its match-going supporters. It may not affect you today, it may not next time but that day is coming for all of us.”

“All Reds. All groups. One voice. Show the evidence. Lift the bans.”

“Supporters are now facing serious sanctions which can remove their right to attend matches. We believe nobody should face such action without being told clearly what they are accused of and being shown the evidence used to justify it.”

“This goes beyond individual supporters or supporter groups. If this approach is allowed to stand, it should concern every match-going Red. Whatever differences have existed between supporter groups in the past, this is a time to put them aside.”

“A call has gone out for Manchester United supporter groups, fans’ forum representatives, supporters’ clubs and independent fan organisations to stand together on a simple principle: if there is clear, substantive evidence of serious wrongdoing or organised ticket touting, show it.”

“No loyal supporter should be treated as guilty without being given a fair opportunity to understand and challenge the case against them.”

United vs. City kicks off at 4.30pm.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images