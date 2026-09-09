Home » Man United fan group announces major protest plans ahead of Sunday’s derby

Man United fan group announces major protest plans ahead of Sunday’s derby

The 1958 have called on supporters to unite against the club's clampdown on ticket touts

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Old Trafford


A Manchester United fan group, The 1958, have urged fans to show up in great numbers to protest against the club’s plans to cut down on ticketing touts in the summer.

Controversial decision

United are set to host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday for their first Manchester derby of the campaign.

Despite the magnitude of the fixture, a group of angry fans are still planning to voice their discontent. In August, United explained that an independently contracted company had uncovered significant and organised touting after investigating account activity.

The result was that several lifelong fans found themselves facing the threat of having their tickets revoked.

United subsequently apologised for the way the process played out, conceding that a more cautious approach could have been taken.

Protest plans

The 1958 have asked fans to gather outside The Bishop Blaize pub near Old Trafford in a show of unity from 3pm.

A statement reads, “Manchester United supporter groups are being called upon to all stand together following reports of bans and season ticket sanctions without clear and compelling evidence always being presented.”

“For generations, match-going Reds have given their time, money and loyalty to Manchester United, home and away. That loyalty deserves to be treated with respect. This is not about one group or one individual. It is about how Manchester United treats its match-going supporters. It may not affect you today, it may not next time but that day is coming for all of us.”

“All Reds. All groups. One voice. Show the evidence. Lift the bans.”

“Supporters are now facing serious sanctions which can remove their right to attend matches. We believe nobody should face such action without being told clearly what they are accused of and being shown the evidence used to justify it.”

“This goes beyond individual supporters or supporter groups. If this approach is allowed to stand, it should concern every match-going Red. Whatever differences have existed between supporter groups in the past, this is a time to put them aside.”

“A call has gone out for Manchester United supporter groups, fans’ forum representatives, supporters’ clubs and independent fan organisations to stand together on a simple principle: if there is clear, substantive evidence of serious wrongdoing or organised ticket touting, show it.”

“No loyal supporter should be treated as guilty without being given a fair opportunity to understand and challenge the case against them.”

United vs. City kicks off at 4.30pm.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images


Latest Top Stories...

Five stewards accused of assaulting Man United fan...

Man United sink to new 50-year low as...

“Beyond my imagination!”: Champions League opponent admits being...

“A liability…”: Gary Neville pinpoints one United weakness...

United submit 23-man PL squad list for 2026/27...

“Worst I’ve ever experienced”: Old Trafford hits new...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.