What Man United chief Omar Berrada is privately saying about Man City’s guilty verdict

The stance of Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada on Manchester City’s guilty verdict has emerged.

Hot water

On Friday, David Ornstein of The Athletic broke the news that Manchester City have been found guilty of breaking the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations. #MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Muxqp4beK9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 25, 2026

The landmark ruling concludes one of the most significant and high-profile legal cases in the history of football, let alone English sport.

In February 2023, United’s cross-town rivals were charged with over 115 alleged financial breaches. City have consistently denied any wrongdoing, and an appeal against the verdict is anticipated. No sanctions have been decided upon as yet, although a broad spectrum of penalties could be available, encompassing fines and/or points deductions and even expulsion from the top flight.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have internally assessed the economic losses the club has incurred that could be attributed to City’s breaches.

It is understood that Premier League teams are evaluating their legal positions in relation to any eventual sanctions imposed on City, as they seek to determine what they may individually be entitled to.

Now, The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst has revealed what Berrada thinks about the situation, considering his past affiliation with City.

Berrada’s stance

The United chief joined City in 2011 in the role of director of partnership sales. He served in this position before he was made the club’s chief operating officer.

It was from City that United acquired the services of Berrada.

Luckhurst writes, “Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada is confident he will not be affected by the outcome of Manchester City’s Premier League charges.”

“Berrada is privately insistent that he is not implicated in any alleged wrongdoing.”

“The 48-year-old was involved in delicate dealings during his time at the Etihad.”

United’s director of football Jason Wilcox also previously served at City before leaving for Southampton and eventually moving to Old Trafford.

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