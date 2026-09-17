Home » “I’m looking towards…”: Unbeaten PL head coach stakes claim for Man United job amid Carrick’s struggles

“I’m looking towards…”: Unbeaten PL head coach stakes claim for Man United job amid Carrick’s struggles

Subtitle: Hull City's Sergej Jakirović would relish the chance to coach Man United

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Sergej Jakirović


Expectations ran high for Manchester United entering the season, yet few anticipated another change in the dugout.

After a poor start to the 2025-26 season forced a change at the helm, INEOS brought in Michael Carrick, and what a masterstroke that proved to be.

Carrick completely turned things around. United soon played beautiful football and competed again, and 17 games later, with 12 wins, three draws, and two losses, he guided the Red Devils to a third-place finish, bringing Champions League football back to Old Trafford.

Carrick earned the Manchester United job

Some were convinced that had Carrick started the 2025-26 season in charge, United would certainly have given Arsenal a tough time in the title race. Making Carrick United’s permanent head coach seemed the right call; he had earned it.

However, with just one win from five games into the new season, there is now a worry that he might not be the man to return United to the top. There are already whispers that he could be sacked, with potential replacements starting to be mentioned.

Premier League head coach stakes his claim for Man United job

While United may once again be forced to make changes to their technical bench, Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirović has made an interesting claim.

Jakirović, who is enjoying a superb start to the league campaign with Hull City and remains unbeaten in four games, has boldly staked his claim for the Red Devils job.

Speaking to RTL Dana, he was asked whether there was a chance of a return to Dinamo Zagreb, and he boldly stated:

“Me?! Where am I? I’m looking towards Manchester United, haha! Never say never; I would be at home in that case. I had a good time at Dinamo; I don’t hold anything against anyone. Some people are revealed who pretended to be good to you… But I’m looking to reach the biggest clubs here.”

Hull resurgence could give Jakirović a shot for the Old Trafford hot seat

While he may not be many people’s top pick for the Old Trafford job, Jakirović’s brilliant work at the MKM Stadium should give him just as good a chance as any other coach to pursue a top job like United’s.

The way he tactically outclassed Carrick on the opening day of the season and went on to prove a tough nut to crack for Unai Emery and Xabi Alonso just months after winning the Championship play-offs clearly hints at his quality.

Anyone is allowed to dream, and if he continues the rise he is currently on at Hull and Carrick fails to turn things around, he could certainly be a surprise pick to replace the 45-year-old at Old Trafford, should INEOS opt to pass on favourites like Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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