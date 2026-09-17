“Spitting his dummy out”: Roy Keane tells Man United exactly what to do with JJ Gabriel

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has offered his views on the recent JJ Gabriel saga that has rocked Old Trafford. The teenage sensation has captured the imagination of fans after some fantastic performances with the youth side.

Still only 15, Gabriel has already cemented his place in the Under-18 team. The player is also the youngest recipient of the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award and is already tipped to have a huge career.

JJ Gabriel Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played U18 Premier League 23 22 23 3 - - 1,968' FA Youth Cup 6 6 3 1 3 - 588' Total 29 28 26 4 3 - 2,556'

Gabriel was part of the pre-season squad and featured for the senior side for the first time against Atletico Madrid. He has been training with the first team since last season and was expected to make his official senior debut this season.

There was also the possibility of the player making an appearance against Brighton & Hove Albion this week in the EFL Cup. However, Gabriel made a surprise decision on his future this week, ahead of the midweek tie, that ultimately saw him miss the game.

Gabriel wants to leave United

On the eve of the EFL Cup third round tie against the Seagulls, reports surfaced suggesting that Gabriel had decided to part ways with United. It was also stated that the player had asked the club to cancel his registration and allow him to leave.

The news shook the European football circle, and forced the player’s suitors to take notice. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Real Madrid and Barcelona are already battling for the teenager’s signature.

The Englishman is highly rated in the country and also has admirers in the Premier League. However, it has since been suggested that United are working to convince the player to continue his stay at the club.

Keane has now explained how his former club should approach the situation.

Keane delivers verdict on Gabriel saga

Speaking on The Overlap ahead of the Brighton game, Keane insisted that United have bigger things to worry about than a disgruntled teenager. He said: “Carrick’s under pressure. Obviously, [Sir Alex] Ferguson, we go back and sometimes you’d throw lads into the first team, but United they need wins.”

“I don’t think United are in the position to go ‘We can write off a cup game tonight and play a couple of young lads’. No, we need to get some wins, we need to get some momentum into the season and if some 15-year-old is spitting his dummy out, we’ll deal with that.”

If Carrick had considered putting Gabriel on the bench for the Brighton game, those plans were altered following the player’s surprise decision. The English manager fielded a much-changed side for the game, with several fringe players getting a run.

Sadly, United lost the game 3-2, despite taking a 2-0 lead early on the night, and exited the tournament.

Final Thoughts

Gabriel has the makings of an Old Trafford legend, so the development will frustrate United fans. The Red Devils would prefer for him to stay, but cannot be held to ransom by a teenager who is yet to prove himself at the highest stage.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images