Home » Official: Manchester United confirm three players have signed new deals

Official: Manchester United confirm three players have signed new deals

Youngsters Fred Heath, Dante Plunkett and Will Murdock have penned fresh terms

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Old Trafford


Manchester United have announced that the talented trio of Fred Heath, Dante Plunkett and Will Murdock have signed brand-new deals.

Statement

An official club statement reads, “Goalkeeper Fred Heath and defender Dante Plunkett have put pen-to-paper on their first professional deals, while keeper Will Murdock has signed his second professional contract with the club.”

“Congratulations to Fred, Will and Dante and we look forward to continuing to track your progress.”

Heath, Plunkett and Murdock will be hoping to emulate the talents of previous generations in making the exciting transition from the academy to the first team.

Plunkett has featured 12 times for the Under-18s after arriving from Premier League rivals Aston Villa. He has struggled slightly with injuries.

Meanwhile, Murdock has made the jump to the Under-21s and was part of the United contingent that made its way to the United States for pre-season during the summer of 2025.

The goalkeeper has been a regular for the Red Devils in Premier League 2 and played in the play-off final against Brighton & Hove Albion last term.

Heath has also enjoyed a gradual rise through the youth ranks.

Another deal close

Recent reports that JJ Gabriel has asked to leave immediately have shaken United’s academy, though there remains cause for optimism.

This is primarily because of claims that attacking wonderkid Noah Ajayi is on the verge of signing a long-term contract.

It’s believed that Ajayi attracted interest from clubs in England and around Europe, but he will commit his long-term future to United.

Ajayi has wasted no time this season, scoring once in his only Under-18s Premier League appearance and he followed that up by featuring against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League last week.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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