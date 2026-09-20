Man United legend lined up to take part in “I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here!”

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks to appear on the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, with the former striker potentially becoming the programme’s biggest signing.

The Sun’s Ellie Henman reports that negotiations between Rooney and ITV have been taking place for some time, two years after his wife Coleen finished as runner-up on the show.

Coleen Rooney’s jungle run set the precedent

Coleen reached the final of the 2024 series after sharing the camp with celebrities including Danny Jones and Maura Higgins.

Wayne publicly supported his wife during her time in Australia, expressing his pride and encouraging viewers to select her for one of the programme’s Bushtucker Trials.

His television profile has continued to grow since the end of his most recent managerial role. He has worked as a football pundit for the BBC and secured a podcast titled The Wayne Rooney Show.

TPP also covered Rooney’s new BBC game show role, which will see him test his football knowledge against a selection of famous guests.

ITV negotiations reach an advanced stage

An unnamed source said: “Wayne is in advanced talks for I’m A Celebrity and if they secure him, he’ll be their biggest signing in the show’s history.”

The source added that programme bosses believe Rooney could match Coleen’s popularity, while describing ITV as thrilled that discussions have progressed this far.

Rooney is keen to test himself in the jungle and demonstrate his competitive streak to his four sons. Coleen is also said to have offered him advice about camp life after enjoying her own experience on the programme.

Coleen and the couple’s three youngest sons could travel to Australia to support him. Their eldest son, Kai Rooney, may remain in England because of his training schedule after signing a scholarship deal with United.

Coleen recently described her husband as “funny and laid-back”, although she identified impatience and a short temper as potential challenges for him in the jungle.

ITV has not confirmed Rooney’s participation. A spokesperson said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”

From Old Trafford record-breaker to broadcaster

Rooney emerged at Everton as a 16-year-old before moving to United, where he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. He also features among the United players with the most international caps.

His trophy collection at Old Trafford included five Premier League titles and the Champions League, establishing him as one of the most decorated players of his generation.

After leaving United, Rooney represented Everton again and DC United before moving into management. His coaching career included spells with Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

The 40-year-old subsequently moved into punditry and entertainment, with his forthcoming projects also including the Disney+ documentary series The Real Rooneys alongside Coleen.

Final Thoughts

Rooney is in advanced talks to join I’m A Celebrity.

His wife Coleen was the runner-up in the 2024 series.

ITV have not confirmed Rooney’s participation.

The United legend has recently expanded his broadcasting work.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images