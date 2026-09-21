“I was at a crossroads”: Wayne Rooney makes brutally honest admission about managerial career



Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has made a candid admission about his time in the dugout.

Difficult journey

While Rooney enjoyed huge success as a player, his managerial spells at different clubs have been far less fruitful.

Rooney initially started as player-coach of Derby following Phillip Cocu’s sacking in November 2020. He did well, stabilising the side and helping them avoid relegation in 2020/21.

What followed was a season defined by turmoil: administration, a transfer embargo and a 21-point deduction. Derby’s spirited late charge ultimately proved in vain as they dropped to League One, prompting Rooney’s resignation.

He then returned to his former MLS club as head coach on a contract through 2023, with the aim of reaching the playoffs. This goal was not achieved and he left by mutual consent after the 2023 campaign.

An extremely disappointing spell followed at Birmingham City, in which United’s record goalscorer lasted just 83 days as the side dropped down to League One. Across 15 games under his management, the record stood at two wins, four draws and nine defeats.

His most recent spell in the dugout came at Plymouth Argyle, where another dismal run of performances and results ended in his departure by mutual consent.

Rooney has since reinvented himself as a household name in punditry, winning over audiences with his no-nonsense, straight-talking assessments.

He told The Guardian that after the wreckage of his Plymouth spell, he knew his managerial career was lying on its deathbed.

Candid admission

Rooney said, “I was at a crossroads. Up till then my whole career had been playing or coaching. I knew if Plymouth didn’t pay off that would probably be my last management job.”

“And when it didn’t pay off I had to come to terms with my future probably not being in the dugout.”

Asked whether he found that a difficult pill to swallow, the former England international answered, “No, I think I’ve always been good at accepting things.”

“Like when I moved from Man United back to Everton, I accepted quickly that I’m not the level anymore to play for Man United, so you’re coming down again. So I’ve been quite good at not hanging round too long, because I’ve seen players play for too long.”

“After Plymouth, it was tough, there’s no denying that.”

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images